Local teen, wild mustang bond through training

LARAMIE – When Ethan Geiger first met his mustang Ghost, he never guessed that 107 days later he would walk out of an arena in Douglas with the title Reserve Grand Champion for training her.

The only thing Geiger knew about Ghost was that she is originally from the Adobe Town Herd Management Area, west of Baggs near the Colorado border.

Ghost joined Geiger’s family through a training program run by the Wyoming Mustang Association and Mustang Heritage Foundation, a group that works to find new homes for mustangs that are placed in holding facilities by the Bureau of Land Management.

Geiger participated in a trainer incentive program competition in collaboration with the two groups. The program assigned the Albany County youth in connecting with a mustang. The goal is for the animal to be trained with an intention to adopt or sell it.

By the end of the competition, Ghost – which had virtually never been touched by a human before beginning to work with Geiger – had to be able to load up in a trailer, walk on a lead and complete an series of other obedience tasks for judges.

She did this at the competition all thanks to Geiger, who at age 13 led Ghost’s training with advice and lessons from his parents. Now in addition to the accolades, the pair have a friendship that will last for life.

“It goes to show the bond those two have,” said Geiger’s mom, Heather Simons. “She’ll follow him over anything.”

It took Geiger three days to remove Ghost’s neck tag after she arrived in Laramie, working through his fear of approaching a wild horse and gaining her trust. A few days later, he got her to wear a halter.

Now Ghost leans so close to Geiger he has to brace himself to not fall over.

“I thought she was going to be kind of wild,” Geiger said. Instead, “she’s so gentle and calm.”

Despite Ghost’s demeanor, there are challenges to training any animal that Geiger had to keep track of. He juggled school and sports on top of his training duties, sacrificing social time with friends to take care of the horse.

He even spent some time caring for her on crutches after being hurt at one of his bull riding competitions in Texas.

On top of his own responsibilities, Geiger took time at the TIP challenge to help others with their horses, ultimately earning recognition for his sportsmanship with the Spirit of the Mustang award.

Geiger said the reason he does all of it is simple.

“It’s fun having a horse to hang out with,” he said. “You can tell them anything and they won’t go tell the other horses.”

This type of bond is something his parents imparted on Geiger, though they left him to do most of the caring for Ghost himself.

For Heather, the training experience meant taking a deep breath and letting her son work through the excitement, fear and frustration of training a wild mustang on his own. The moments before he finally removed Ghost’s neck tag stuck out at the most emotional.

“The lessons he learned in that hour span … I can’t teach and school can’t teach,” she said.

There are thousands of mustangs in holding facilities across the country, and the TIP challenge acts as a way to show the intellect and adaptability of the animals, said his dad, Robert Simons.

While competitors have the option to auction their horses after the competition, it was clear early on that the family would adopt Ghost so she and Geiger could be friends for life.

His parents hope the competition will bring awareness to the intelligence and adaptability of mustangs and help more of the animals find safe, loving homes.

“Don’t discount a horse because it came from the wild,” Robert said.

Abby Vander Graaff covers education for the Laramie Boomerang, a website and newspaper affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. See: WyomingNews.com/users/profile/avandergraaff or WyomingNews.com/laramieboomerang .