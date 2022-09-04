ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Local teen, wild mustang bond through training

By By Abby Vander Graaff Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adcSE_0hhmMDi200

LARAMIE – When Ethan Geiger first met his mustang Ghost, he never guessed that 107 days later he would walk out of an arena in Douglas with the title Reserve Grand Champion for training her.

The only thing Geiger knew about Ghost was that she is originally from the Adobe Town Herd Management Area, west of Baggs near the Colorado border.

Ghost joined Geiger’s family through a training program run by the Wyoming Mustang Association and Mustang Heritage Foundation, a group that works to find new homes for mustangs that are placed in holding facilities by the Bureau of Land Management.

Geiger participated in a trainer incentive program competition in collaboration with the two groups. The program assigned the Albany County youth in connecting with a mustang. The goal is for the animal to be trained with an intention to adopt or sell it.

By the end of the competition, Ghost – which had virtually never been touched by a human before beginning to work with Geiger – had to be able to load up in a trailer, walk on a lead and complete an series of other obedience tasks for judges.

She did this at the competition all thanks to Geiger, who at age 13 led Ghost’s training with advice and lessons from his parents. Now in addition to the accolades, the pair have a friendship that will last for life.

“It goes to show the bond those two have,” said Geiger’s mom, Heather Simons. “She’ll follow him over anything.”

It took Geiger three days to remove Ghost’s neck tag after she arrived in Laramie, working through his fear of approaching a wild horse and gaining her trust. A few days later, he got her to wear a halter.

Now Ghost leans so close to Geiger he has to brace himself to not fall over.

“I thought she was going to be kind of wild,” Geiger said. Instead, “she’s so gentle and calm.”

Despite Ghost’s demeanor, there are challenges to training any animal that Geiger had to keep track of. He juggled school and sports on top of his training duties, sacrificing social time with friends to take care of the horse.

He even spent some time caring for her on crutches after being hurt at one of his bull riding competitions in Texas.

On top of his own responsibilities, Geiger took time at the TIP challenge to help others with their horses, ultimately earning recognition for his sportsmanship with the Spirit of the Mustang award.

Geiger said the reason he does all of it is simple.

“It’s fun having a horse to hang out with,” he said. “You can tell them anything and they won’t go tell the other horses.”

This type of bond is something his parents imparted on Geiger, though they left him to do most of the caring for Ghost himself.

For Heather, the training experience meant taking a deep breath and letting her son work through the excitement, fear and frustration of training a wild mustang on his own. The moments before he finally removed Ghost’s neck tag stuck out at the most emotional.

“The lessons he learned in that hour span … I can’t teach and school can’t teach,” she said.

There are thousands of mustangs in holding facilities across the country, and the TIP challenge acts as a way to show the intellect and adaptability of the animals, said his dad, Robert Simons.

While competitors have the option to auction their horses after the competition, it was clear early on that the family would adopt Ghost so she and Geiger could be friends for life.

His parents hope the competition will bring awareness to the intelligence and adaptability of mustangs and help more of the animals find safe, loving homes.

“Don’t discount a horse because it came from the wild,” Robert said.

Abby Vander Graaff covers education for the Laramie Boomerang, a website and newspaper affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. See: WyomingNews.com/users/profile/avandergraaff or WyomingNews.com/laramieboomerang .

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baggs, WY
Douglas, WY
Lifestyle
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Laramie, WY
Pets & Animals
County
Albany County, WY
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
City
Douglas, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot

The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old

Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Simons
thecheyennepost.com

Elk Captured in Cheyenne

Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (9/2/22–9/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan provided this information based on deputy reports. Fight, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 3, Crimson Dawn Road.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Plane Crashes Between Two Moving Cars On Highway 30 Near Medicine Bow, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A plane holding two people crash-landed onto a highway near Medicine Bow, Wyoming, Monday morning and skidded off the road. Both occupants survived the initial impact, according to a man who stopped to help them. The crash victims’ status Tuesday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustangs#Horse#Friendship#Reserve Grand Champion
oilcity.news

Full Harvest Moon to appear over Wyoming skies early Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The next full moon of the year is the Harvest Moon. The Moon will officially be full at 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Mountain Time, according to NASA. The Harvest Moon will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, NASA said. In Casper, the best chance to see the Moon while it appears full may be Saturday night, as the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting cloudy conditions on Thursday and Friday night in the area.
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne

Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Arrest made following suspected Cheyenne stabbing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At approximately 3 PM on Tuesday, Cheyenne police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers currently have one male suspect in custody, there being no word yet on the status of...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
capcity.news

Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy