Single-Vehicle Crash Severs Power Pole, Damages Building

Seattle, WA: Seattle Police and fire department responded to reports of a vehicle into a building with entrapment at 10:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on the 9800 block of MLK Way in the city of Seattle.

Steve Hickey / KNN

Upon arrival, a completely severed power pole was found held up only by wires. The light rail was suspended until assessed. The vehicle had also crashed into a public storage building with obvious damage to an outside wall.

It was unclear if the driver was trapped when responding firefighters and officers arrived. The driver was questioned by police at the scene.

It is unknown if the driver was injured or transported to a hospital.

Repairs and structural assessment were in progress.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network