ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Single-Vehicle Crash Severs Power Pole, Damages Building

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Seattle, WA: Seattle Police and fire department responded to reports of a vehicle into a building with entrapment at 10:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on the 9800 block of MLK Way in the city of Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474doh_0hhmM5jT00
Steve Hickey / KNN

Upon arrival, a completely severed power pole was found held up only by wires. The light rail was suspended until assessed. The vehicle had also crashed into a public storage building with obvious damage to an outside wall.

It was unclear if the driver was trapped when responding firefighters and officers arrived. The driver was questioned by police at the scene.

It is unknown if the driver was injured or transported to a hospital.

Repairs and structural assessment were in progress.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle

A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Worker Dies in Renton Trench Collapse

Renton, WA: A worker lost their life in a trench collapse at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and NE 38th Street in the city of Renton on Wednesday afternoon, Sept 7, 2022. Puget Sound Fire personnel responded to the location for a trench rescue after calls just before 1:00 p.m. reported a person buried in about 10 feet of dirt. Workers at the scene tried to excavate dirt from around the trapped person prior to arrival of fire personnel.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hickey
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Single Vehicle Crash#Seattle Police#Traffic Accident#Mlk#Photojournalist Knn
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead in Tacoma road

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
TACOMA, WA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy