ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance

The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance. Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Kidnapped woman jumps out of moving car to escape abductor

A woman bravely jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped at knifepoint by a man she stopped to give water to.Authorities say the victim was in her car in Vancouver, Washington when the man approached for help and she let him sit in the vehicle to take a drink.Once inside he allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with violence before taking control of the vehicle.The woman told authorities that when the vehicle slowed on a dirt road near Camas she opened the door and jumped out.She then knocked on doors in the neighborhood for help and...
CAMAS, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Person
St. Mary
The Independent

Kentucky mother speaks out after 12-year-old daughter found dead

The mother of a 12-year-old girl has spoken out after her daughter’s body was discovered last Thursday, 12 August.Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to the reports of an assault in the town of Van Lear, Kentucky.Deputies found a man identified as Stacy Collins with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.During the investigation, Stacia Leigh Collins was found to be missing, and her body was later discovered.“I keep imagining what was going through her mind...We lost a very precious person, she was a gem,” Summer Mullins said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sister of Kentucky teen who died after floods reflects on brother's braveryBreonna Taylor: Four police officers charged with civil rights violationsRecovery efforts underway after Kentucky swept by fatal flooding
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher – latest: Body found in search for missing jogger as suspect due to appear in court

Investigators searching for missing Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher have found a “deceased” person after carrying out a search at a wooded area near the home of suspect Cleotha Abston.Memphis Police have not yet identified the body.Ms Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was last seen at around 4am on Friday when she was violently abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, police say.Police charged Abston, 38, with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.On Monday, officers from the Memphis Police Department were...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Abduction#Violent Crime#Mpd Investigators#Gmc Terrain#Cnn#Us Marshals#U S Marshals
TheDailyBeast

Was a Kansas Cop Behind a Horrific String of Rapes and Kidnappings?

On Wednesday, a Kansas police department announced it had arrested a sexual predator behind a truly shocking years-long crime wave. The suspect, Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said, was a former patrol officer with his department.Todd Allen, 51, was with the agency for over 20 years until his resignation in 2018. While still an officer, authorities allege, Allen was responsible for a disturbing series of crimes. He has now been charged with two dozen offenses including five counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of indecent liberties with a child, court...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy