ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 19

Monica Mimier
4d ago

Dont be ridiculous. No one backs anyone who is a Bully. The FBI is hardly what people had in mind when they say back the Police. When ANY of them start coming for Political enemies, its time to put them in their place. We dont back ANYONE who uses their Power Unconstitutionally

Reply(4)
8
Related
alreporter.com

Alabama Republicans maintain lead in fundraising, cash on hand

The 2022 midterm elections are swiftly approaching, with Alabama Republicans maintaining a decisive advantage over Democratic and Libertarian candidates in fundraising, spending, and remaining campaign funds, according to the latest campaign finance reports from August. In the Alabama governor’s race, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey holds a strong advantage in available...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
City
Tarrant, AL
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
altoday.com

Secretary of State John Merrill calls on Alabamians to serve as poll workers

On Tuesday, Secretary of State John Merrill called on Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as poll workers. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll workers are required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Republican Party#Fbi#Alabama Democratic Party#Politics State#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#The State Party
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
AL.com

Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?

The general election is still two months away, but Alabama voters can begin casting absentee ballots next week. Absentee voting starts no later than Sept. 14, according to the Voter Guide maintained by the secretary of state’s office. Secretary of State John Merrill said that is the date absentee...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

Lawmakers, activists seek root cause to curb Birmingham violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – After a violent Labor Day Weekend, lawmakers and community activists say the root cause behind these violent crimes goes much further than legislation. They say it’s about how kids are raised and a lack of police officers. Rep. Allen Treadaway used to work at the Birmingham Police Department as a former […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Alabama home to six of the highest paid government employees

Recently federalpay.org listed the top 100 highest-paid government employees of 2021. The state of Alabama is home to six of these government employees. The website lists the highest paid employee as Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose salary is $456,028. In the number six position for highest pay is Dr. Joseph K....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI, put on leave

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy