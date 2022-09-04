Read full article on original website
Monica Mimier
4d ago
Dont be ridiculous. No one backs anyone who is a Bully. The FBI is hardly what people had in mind when they say back the Police. When ANY of them start coming for Political enemies, its time to put them in their place. We dont back ANYONE who uses their Power Unconstitutionally
Eagle Forum of Alabama: DOJ subpoena over trans medical care a ‘blatant attack on free speech’
The Eagle Forum of Alabama has pushed back against a request by the U.S. Justice Department to turn over documents and correspondence over the last five years related to the organization’s support for a bill to ban hormone treatments and surgeries as transitional treatments for transgender minors. The subpoena...
alreporter.com
Alabama Republicans maintain lead in fundraising, cash on hand
The 2022 midterm elections are swiftly approaching, with Alabama Republicans maintaining a decisive advantage over Democratic and Libertarian candidates in fundraising, spending, and remaining campaign funds, according to the latest campaign finance reports from August. In the Alabama governor’s race, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey holds a strong advantage in available...
AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
Alabama lawmakers: ‘Dangerous’ shortages of electrical equipment could lead to big problems if a hurricane hits
It has been a quiet hurricane season in the United States so far, punctuated by the fact that no storms have been strong enough to even deserve a name during August for the first time in 25 years. But Southern U.S. lawmakers and Alabama’s congressional delegation are sounding the alarm...
Top Alabama GOP candidates enjoy huge cash edge, but still spending for November
Labor Day has long been considered the kickoff date for fall elections, and Alabama campaign finance records show the leading candidates for statewide office are well positioned for November.
altoday.com
Secretary of State John Merrill calls on Alabamians to serve as poll workers
On Tuesday, Secretary of State John Merrill called on Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as poll workers. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll workers are required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
Alabama argues Alan Miller, set for Sept. 22 execution for 3 murders, ‘slept on his rights’
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller are asking the state to explain more about the process of allowing death row inmates to change their method of execution in 2018 during a hearing next week, even as the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued Miller “slept on his rights” by not filing a lawsuit sooner.
Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?
The general election is still two months away, but Alabama voters can begin casting absentee ballots next week. Absentee voting starts no later than Sept. 14, according to the Voter Guide maintained by the secretary of state’s office. Secretary of State John Merrill said that is the date absentee...
WPMI
Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
Lawmakers, activists seek root cause to curb Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – After a violent Labor Day Weekend, lawmakers and community activists say the root cause behind these violent crimes goes much further than legislation. They say it’s about how kids are raised and a lack of police officers. Rep. Allen Treadaway used to work at the Birmingham Police Department as a former […]
altoday.com
Alabama home to six of the highest paid government employees
Recently federalpay.org listed the top 100 highest-paid government employees of 2021. The state of Alabama is home to six of these government employees. The website lists the highest paid employee as Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose salary is $456,028. In the number six position for highest pay is Dr. Joseph K....
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI, put on leave
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
See how much land in Alabama is owned by the federal government
The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources.
alreporter.com
Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent
Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
AL.com
