What stores are open on Labor Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though the federal holiday of Labor Day gives Americans a day off work, several stores have sales and stay open on the first Monday of September.Will the mail be delivered on Labor Day?
Mail and package deliveries stop on Labor Day but numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses typically stay open for the holiday.
ALDI – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
BEST BUY – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
COSTCO – Closed
CVS – Open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
HOME DEPOT – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
GIANT EAGLE – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
KOHL’S – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
KROGER – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
LOWE’S – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
MACY’S – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
MEIJER – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
MCDONALDS – Open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
STARBUCKS – Open, hours vary depending on location
TARGET – Open hours 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
WALMART – Open, hours vary depending on location
WALGREENS – Open, hours vary depending on location
WHOLE FOODS – Open, hours vary depending on locationCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0