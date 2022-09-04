The Summit County Health Department will begin offering a new coronavirus booster shot on Wednesday to better protect people against the Omicron variant. Updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters, which means the vaccine targets both the original coronavirus and the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. The Omicron variant is currently the most widespread of the coronavirus variants, according to health officials.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO