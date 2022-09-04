ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Amy Roberts: Moving the moose

It’s a funny thing when you move to the mountains — they have a way of moving you. At least, they should. But if the recent chatter on Nextdoor — which is essentially a social media app for neighborhoods — is any indication, it seems some people move to the mountains and have no problem demanding the wildlife here be removed.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Fractional ownership incursion destructive

The guest editorial by Sarah Filosa, Pacaso Public Affairs Manager in Park City, that appeared in the September 3-6 edition of the Park Record, completely misrepresents the impact of unchecked fractional ownership in single family neighborhoods. The incursion of Pacaso into many communities has resulted in a flurry of activity....
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Rail Trail master plan calls for better maintenance and more amenities

The Park City Council voted unanimously at a recent meeting to adopt a master plan for the Rail Trail that recommends a higher level of maintenance, safety improvements and more amenities in the local section of the linear park. City Council members emphasized the 72-page plan is a “strategic document”...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City restaurant catches fire

An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Chandler Kelsch wreaks havoc for Miners

Park City senior Chandler Kelsch has made an impact on both his opponents and the outcomes of the Miners’ football games so far this season. And he made it clear from the very beginning. During the Miners’ season-opening win against Wasatch, the senior linebacker was wreaking havoc all over...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Summit County Health Department offers updated coronavirus boosters

The Summit County Health Department will begin offering a new coronavirus booster shot on Wednesday to better protect people against the Omicron variant. Updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters, which means the vaccine targets both the original coronavirus and the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. The Omicron variant is currently the most widespread of the coronavirus variants, according to health officials.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

