Saint Louis, MO

Japanese Festival continues on Sept. 4

By Reggie Lee
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of events for summer’s last hurrah.

The Japanese Festival continues Sunday at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. This is the 45 th year for the festival which celebrates japenese culture and arts. It all takes place in one of North America’s largest Japanese gardens.

Adult tickets are $16 but they are cheaper for members and children.

