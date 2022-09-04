ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Contractor Competency Board votes to make Pensacola contractor pay $80K in restitutions to three victims

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to make Matthew Banks of Banks Construction pay restitutions to three victims in the amount of $80,419. The board also voted unanimously to make Banks pay for violations to several Florida statutes in the amount of $52,000 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Foley, AL
Business
Mobile, AL
Business
City
Foley, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
WKRG News 5

Board to hear more complaints against Pensacola contractors Wednesday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The complaints keep rolling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste. On Wednesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board will hear six more complaints against the contractors, all saying that they took money without completing the project. The first homeowner, John Hutchinson, said in Jan. 2022, he contracted […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

ALDOT to permanently close Walter Tanner Rd in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to permanently close Walter Tanner Road in West Mobile as part of ongoing construction projects for the future expansion of State Route - 158 to the Mississippi state line. That closing date is scheduled for Tuesday September 13,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman wins $1M from lotto ticket bought at Publix

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman will take home $795,000 from the Florida Lottery. She won a $1 million prize from a Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game and chose the lump sum payment. The Florida Lottery said Zabetti Pappas, 66, bought the ticket from a Publix on West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Scott
WKRG News 5

Embattled Pensacola contractors met all criteria, says official

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With hundreds of complaints piling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board has been thrust into the spotlight. Many residents are saying the CCB didn’t do enough to stop the contractors from taking advantage of them.  WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day. The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Commercial Building#Fairfield Inn#Subway#Business Industry#Linus Business#Stirling Properties#Dollar General#Cre Mobile#Inge Associates#The Athelstan Club#Arena Fire Protection#Lifeline Court In Mobile#Merrill P Thomas Co#Cctv#Fl
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores to pursue federal grant to fund new ICW bridge

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Maybe the third time's the charm?. Gulf Shores is applying for a federal grant of about $60 million to help fund a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway the state said it is on again for the third time. Twice is was on the bid letting list in 2021 but pulled at the last minute both times.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island

UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
H&R Block
utv44.com

Fairhope warns of gator spotted around duck pond beach area

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope animal control officials want people to keep their eyes peeled when down at the duck pond and beach area. This photo taken a few days ago, shows a gator hanging out in the pond. Alligators are federally protected. so far this one isn't posing...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County Commission votes to immediately cease TPP to high wage employees

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - In August, the Baldwin County Commission voted to halt temporary pay supplements to employees later this year. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the Commission voted to immediately stop that payment to more than 100 county employees. Baldwin County Commissioners voted unanimously to cease paying $700 per month to all county employees making more than $72,165 annually.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fall events happening around the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast. The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include: Event Location Day Time […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy