WLOX
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
Mobile City Council approves $5 million for expansion of Mobile County Sportsplex
The Mobile City Council approved more funding Tuesday morning for the expansion of the Mobile County Sportsplex. The sportsplex currently has three soccer fields, but the plans are to build more and an aquatics center.
Pensacola Community Market closes its doors, owners reflect on memories made
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For owners Kevin and Kayti Robbins, the Pensacola Community Market was a way to connect small, local businesses in the city. The couple said it all started when they started going to different markets around town selling things they made themselves. “My wife would make all sorts of different things, like […]
Contractor Competency Board votes to make Pensacola contractor pay $80K in restitutions to three victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting on Wednesday, the board voted to make Matthew Banks of Banks Construction pay restitutions to three victims in the amount of $80,419. The board also voted unanimously to make Banks pay for violations to several Florida statutes in the amount of $52,000 […]
Board to hear more complaints against Pensacola contractors Wednesday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The complaints keep rolling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste. On Wednesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board will hear six more complaints against the contractors, all saying that they took money without completing the project. The first homeowner, John Hutchinson, said in Jan. 2022, he contracted […]
Gulf Shores hires first ever arborist to enforce tree protection ordinance
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Gulf Shores has strict rules when it come to trees. To enforce those rules, the city recently hired its first arborist. Among Joel Potter’s duties is telling residents which trees they can cut down and which ones are off limits. Many trees are considered “protected” under a city […]
utv44.com
ALDOT to permanently close Walter Tanner Rd in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is scheduled to permanently close Walter Tanner Road in West Mobile as part of ongoing construction projects for the future expansion of State Route - 158 to the Mississippi state line. That closing date is scheduled for Tuesday September 13,...
Pensacola woman wins $1M from lotto ticket bought at Publix
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman will take home $795,000 from the Florida Lottery. She won a $1 million prize from a Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game and chose the lump sum payment. The Florida Lottery said Zabetti Pappas, 66, bought the ticket from a Publix on West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The […]
Six public launches tailor-made for Mobile-area kayakers
You’ve got the kayak, you’ve got the paddle, you’ve got the vest. You just need a place to hit the water. If you’re in Mobile, you’re in luck: It’s easy to find a spot that literally was designed for your needs. With all the...
Baldwin County charity fights ‘food deserts’ in rural areas
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County charity are taking their work on the road to help people in far-flung areas of the region. Once a month, the Prodisee Pantry sets up in Stockton to fight what’s known as a food desert. In order to get a grocery cart full of food […]
Embattled Pensacola contractors met all criteria, says official
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With hundreds of complaints piling in against Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board has been thrust into the spotlight. Many residents are saying the CCB didn’t do enough to stop the contractors from taking advantage of them. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day. The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several allegations were made against Maxwell-Respite Center director Melissa Johnson at the Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, calling for her removal from the position because of misallocation of funds and mistreatment of the homeless. Volunteer Candy Alcott was the first to speak, saying that it was going […]
Gulf Shores to pursue federal grant to fund new ICW bridge
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Maybe the third time's the charm?. Gulf Shores is applying for a federal grant of about $60 million to help fund a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway the state said it is on again for the third time. Twice is was on the bid letting list in 2021 but pulled at the last minute both times.
Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
utv44.com
Fairhope warns of gator spotted around duck pond beach area
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope animal control officials want people to keep their eyes peeled when down at the duck pond and beach area. This photo taken a few days ago, shows a gator hanging out in the pond. Alligators are federally protected. so far this one isn't posing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Commission votes to immediately cease TPP to high wage employees
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - In August, the Baldwin County Commission voted to halt temporary pay supplements to employees later this year. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the Commission voted to immediately stop that payment to more than 100 county employees. Baldwin County Commissioners voted unanimously to cease paying $700 per month to all county employees making more than $72,165 annually.
Fall events happening around the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast. The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include: Event Location Day Time […]
AL.com
