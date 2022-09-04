ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KAKE TV

Suspect arrested in fentanyl overdose death of Kansas man, KBI says

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man last year. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that McKaine Farr, of Wamego, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for felony distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.
WIBW

Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he hit an RCPD officer as he attempted to start a fight with another individual. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of disorderly conduct.
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
WIBW

Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop. According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:
WIBW

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. officials are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home without a phone. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Frances Turner, 58, was last seen on Sept. 2 leaving her home in the southeastern part of the county. She did not have a cell phone with her.
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
