KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Eyeing some heat relief and slim rain chances
Highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Those in northeast Kansas toward the KC metro were much cooler in the 80s. We have a late season sizzle that will remain strong through the end of the week. Temperatures creep up to the mid to upper 90s again on Thursday, it technically still is summer.
KWCH.com
Highs in the 90s the next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another clear and comfortable morning will soon transition into a sunny and hot afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s are almost ten degrees above average, but low humidity will keep the heat index at or below the air temperature. There’s...
KWCH.com
Early fall and some rain - just days away
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
KWCH.com
Summer stays until a weekend front arrives
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unseasonably warm weather is not going to budge anytime soon as the forecast calls for more 90 degree weather and the chance at some record highs by Thursday in western Kansas. Look for clear skies overnight and sunshine again Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps spike midweek, cold front arrives this weekend
High pressure is camped out to our west, allowing a warm and dry pattern to take hold of the forecast. Overnight lows fall back into the 50s and 60s tonight with starry skies. Morning lows will be more comfortable to the northwest with low humidity. A passing cloud or two will be possible.
KWCH.com
‘Severe’ to ‘exceptional’ drought conditions impacting much of central, western Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A hot and dry summer across Kansas is having significant implications for Kansas farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports much of central and western Kansas still experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. For Kansas farmers, it’s been a season to forget. “It’s disappointing. We...
KWCH.com
Low levels at Cheney Lake reflect drought concerns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a hot and dry Labor Day weekend around Kansas, something sure not to help growing drought concerns. If you went to Cheney Lake this weekend, you may have found lower water levels. And while it’s not a dire situation just yet, it is having an affect on some.
KWCH.com
Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This Labor Day weekend, the roads were busy with millions of Americans driving to their holiday destinations. AAA estimates it to be the busiest Labor Day holiday in years. “It’s definitely busier than I would expect it to normally be,” said Texas resident Ben Taylor....
Busy Amidon bridge closing soon, meeting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 16,000 drivers use the Amidon bridge daily to get to and from the 21st and Amidon area. They go there for groceries, medical appointments, driver’s licenses, church, and numerous other reasons. But soon, the City of Wichita will close the bridge so a new one can be built. The […]
KVOE
Fanestil’s Party Time Ham in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest
Depending on you like it, Fanestil’s Party Time Ham may well be hot on your plate. But it’s also up for a cool state honor. Voting is now underway for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest. Emporia’s Fanestil Meats is in the People’s Choice category for its Party Time Ham. The contest also comes as Fanestil is in the thick of a major expansion of its facility in the 4700 block of West Highway 50, adding processing to its Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administration offices.
KSN.com
Kansas state parks seeing slower traffic during Labor Day weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday of summer. Many flock to state parks for one last celebration, but the crowds are not as big as in previous years. Traffic during Labor Day weekend is historically slower than other holidays, and the same is true...
KWCH.com
Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A gas leak in the Riverside area of north Wichita prompted a strong emergency response and temporary evacuations. A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said a little after crews responded to the call about 8:30 p.m., northbound Perry and Coolidge streets were blocked off between 12th and 13th streets and temporary evacuations ranged from Coolidge Street, west to the river.
KAKE TV
Unpaved roads in Wichita could see new surface soon
The City of Wichita is allocating millions of dollars to paving dirt roads throughout the city. In approving its next budget, the City Council approved an eight year plan to resurface miles of unpaved roads within city limits. The step-by-step process starts with paving dirt roads near schools. “What we're...
KAKE TV
'It’s not every day you get to fly in a B-17': Texas Raiders arrive in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Spectators got a treat on Monday as they got to ride in a B-17 World War II plane on Wichita’s own B-29 Doc. It was late due to weather conditions, but one of the co-pilots says riding in the plane was on his bucket list.
KWCH.com
Week of Sept. 6: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing for first responders. MONDAY: Police Officer | City of Rose Hill | Rose Hill | $36,192-$38,376 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12184784 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or GED required. •Certification from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. •Must possess a valid Kansas Driver’s License. •Requires 40 hours of annual in-service training. | City of Rose Hill has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in two Kansas school districts voted on bond issues Tuesday night. In the Quinter school district, voters approved a $15 million bond to pay for school improvements, and they said ‘yes’ to a 1% city sales tax to fund the bond. It was...
Pratt Tribune
NASA scientists visit McPherson County farm on information seeking mission
MOUNDRIDGE – Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
KWCH.com
Sports betting officially opens in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boyd Gaming and FanDuel will officially open the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino at 10 a.m. The official ribbon-cutting event will include a ceremonial first bet placed by Super Bowl Champion Jordy Nelson. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
Tanner Braungardt is an Augusta local content creator and extreme sports athlete focused on the art of Freestyle Flipping. What is Freestyle Flipping? Imagine gymnastic athletes flipping on a springboard; it’s kind of like that, except it includes extreme heights that involve Olympic trampolines, or high cliffs. “I sort...
