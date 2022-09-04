World’s Fare Heritage Festival continues on Sept. 4

ST. LOUIS – In Forest Park – the World’s Fare Heritage Festival continues.

The festival includes live music, a Ferris wheel, and food offerings that were popularized at the 1904 World’s Fair. Like ice cream and waffle cones, hot dogs, and cotton candy.

If you plan to check it out, the festival can be found on the upper Muny lot in the park.

