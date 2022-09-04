ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Daniella Cressman

The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday

"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Transitional living program set to break ground soon in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-and-a-half acre plot of land near Montano and Taylor Ranch is just dirt right now. But by spring of next year, there will be 25 residential units and program space for Albuquerque’s Saranam. A two-year transitional housing program for families facing homelessness. “We’re...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico gets ready for fall events

The dog days of summer might be wrapping up but now it’s time to start planning for all the fall activities that Animal Humane New Mexico has planned. Animal Humane New Mexico was founded in 1965, as a nonprofit animal welfare organization caring for re-homing over 4,000 homeless cats and dogs.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local restaurant ROTI N.M. set to launch latest dish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local spot located in the Sawmill Market is serving up some perfectly roasted and delicious rotisserie chicken. ROTI N.M. makes everything in-house and they are getting ready to release an Italian dish. ROTI N.M. will be bringing porchetta to their menu but only on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Balloon Fiesta to kick off 50th event with reenactment flight

Albuquerque – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta first took shape with an inaugural launch of 13 balloons, 50 years ago. On Friday, September 30, Balloon Fiesta will host a reenactment of the first flight that launched from Coronado Center, at 6600 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. The reenactment will kick...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co.’s air unit may be years out from flying after helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a fatal crash involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter, it may be years before the law enforcement agency is able to restart a similar air unit with broad police, fire and rescue capabilities. Sheriff Manny Gonzales discussed the future the specialized emergency response team in a news conference Wednesday. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe resumes homeless camp cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates. Crews have responded to two of those camps, […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Bands of Enchantment is back for a second season

ALBUQUERQUE – Bands of Enchantment is bringing its musical circus to Albuquerque this September for a Season 2 celebration that will be filmed at the Albuquerque Rail Yards and other locations across the city. Bands of Enchantment is a music series merging international musicians with the best bands in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Trash Authority Drops the Ball on Pick-Up

When it comes to garbage pickup throughout Rio Arriba County, some residents are wondering what exactly they are paying for. In a memo to its customers last Friday, North Central Solid Waste Authority General Manager Janet Saucedo announced “temporary service changes for the City of Española and Rio Arriba County residents.” The memo stated: “Effective immediately, we will no longer be picking up trash from side streets, private drives or county roads.” The authority gave residential solid waste customers the option to roll their polycarts to the nearest “major street” or to haul the garbage themselves to a collection center or to the Alcalde Transfer Station.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city bus violence pushes councilor to demand changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Investigates showed viewers the disturbing surveillance video of the violence on city buses in Albuquerque. When a city councilor saw those videos, she took action. Just this year, City of Albuquerque bus drivers have been punched, slapped, shot at, and attacked. KRQE Investigates uncovered an uptick in reported violence against city […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia Peak Ski will not open for 2022-2023 season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  A popular local ski hill will not be opening its doors this season. Sandia Peak Ski Area says that with fewer people working, and even less snow predicted, its just not worth opening this year. Sandia Peak Ski Area has been a staple for Albuquerque ski enthusiasts for decades. “It’s been more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating motorcycle crash on Rio Grande Blvd.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police officers are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Rio Grande Blvd. near Matthew Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Officials say the intersection is closed due to the investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

From behind bars to owning a business: Albuquerque man shares story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man sentenced to ten years in prison now owns and runs his own business. He’s sharing the story of how he turned his life around. Thomas Joseph Baca – also known as TJ – owns Sir Men’s Salon LLC in Albuquerque – but his road to success wasn’t always a smooth one. He grew up in California, but when he kept getting in trouble as a teen, his family moved to New Mexico. He explains, “My parents thought it was a good idea to bring me back to our natural roots, which is Albuquerque, where they’re from.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Facing charges, Survey results, Isolated storms, Fire and flood relief, Fundraiser for student

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession Renovation finished for historic Las Vegas building Police: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into Albuquerque building Dish soap prank at New Mexico park could result in charges, police say Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns Los Ranchos Growers Market continues to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

