3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday
"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
Concerns raised over homeless, trash around New Mexico State Fairgrounds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair hours away, and thousands of visitors expected, some are wondering if the Central corridor near the fairgrounds will give the city a bad look. “Anybody from New Mexico that comes to Albuquerque that comes to the state fair knows that it’s crime-ridden that we have homeless […]
KRQE News 13
Transitional living program set to break ground soon in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-and-a-half acre plot of land near Montano and Taylor Ranch is just dirt right now. But by spring of next year, there will be 25 residential units and program space for Albuquerque’s Saranam. A two-year transitional housing program for families facing homelessness. “We’re...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico gets ready for fall events
The dog days of summer might be wrapping up but now it’s time to start planning for all the fall activities that Animal Humane New Mexico has planned. Animal Humane New Mexico was founded in 1965, as a nonprofit animal welfare organization caring for re-homing over 4,000 homeless cats and dogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
Local restaurant ROTI N.M. set to launch latest dish
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local spot located in the Sawmill Market is serving up some perfectly roasted and delicious rotisserie chicken. ROTI N.M. makes everything in-house and they are getting ready to release an Italian dish. ROTI N.M. will be bringing porchetta to their menu but only on...
Recreational shooting on public lands causing safety concerns in Santa Fe County
Trash, liquor bottles, spent shell casings, and even couches and chairs litter one such makeshift shooting range in the back country off of County Road 56C southwest of Santa Fe.
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta to kick off 50th event with reenactment flight
Albuquerque – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta first took shape with an inaugural launch of 13 balloons, 50 years ago. On Friday, September 30, Balloon Fiesta will host a reenactment of the first flight that launched from Coronado Center, at 6600 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque. The reenactment will kick...
Bernalillo Co.’s air unit may be years out from flying after helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a fatal crash involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter, it may be years before the law enforcement agency is able to restart a similar air unit with broad police, fire and rescue capabilities. Sheriff Manny Gonzales discussed the future the specialized emergency response team in a news conference Wednesday. […]
Santa Fe resumes homeless camp cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates. Crews have responded to two of those camps, […]
KOAT 7
New concert hall opening in Albuquerque, go-kart racetrack looking to move in
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new concert hall is getting ready to open in Albuquerque, and down the street from the venue a go-kart racetrack is looking to build a facility. When Top Golf opened in February 2021, it brought back excitement to Northeast Albuquerque. "This location has been a...
rrobserver.com
Register now for Mayor Hull’s Rally in the Desert community cleanup
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and the City of Rio Rancho’s Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division (KRRB) invite citizens to take part in the Mayor’s Rally in the Desert community cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Illegal...
Affordable housing complex for seniors proposed on Albuquerque’s east Central corridor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans to develop a new affordable housing community in Albuquerque for seniors is in the works. The plan is to build it on state trust lands. The city says there’s a need for affordable senior housing projects like this because of Albuquerque’s aging population. Agnes Vallejos is the Department of Senior […]
rrobserver.com
Bands of Enchantment is back for a second season
ALBUQUERQUE – Bands of Enchantment is bringing its musical circus to Albuquerque this September for a Season 2 celebration that will be filmed at the Albuquerque Rail Yards and other locations across the city. Bands of Enchantment is a music series merging international musicians with the best bands in...
Rio Grande Sun
Trash Authority Drops the Ball on Pick-Up
When it comes to garbage pickup throughout Rio Arriba County, some residents are wondering what exactly they are paying for. In a memo to its customers last Friday, North Central Solid Waste Authority General Manager Janet Saucedo announced “temporary service changes for the City of Española and Rio Arriba County residents.” The memo stated: “Effective immediately, we will no longer be picking up trash from side streets, private drives or county roads.” The authority gave residential solid waste customers the option to roll their polycarts to the nearest “major street” or to haul the garbage themselves to a collection center or to the Alcalde Transfer Station.
Albuquerque city bus violence pushes councilor to demand changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE Investigates showed viewers the disturbing surveillance video of the violence on city buses in Albuquerque. When a city councilor saw those videos, she took action. Just this year, City of Albuquerque bus drivers have been punched, slapped, shot at, and attacked. KRQE Investigates uncovered an uptick in reported violence against city […]
Sandia Peak Ski will not open for 2022-2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular local ski hill will not be opening its doors this season. Sandia Peak Ski Area says that with fewer people working, and even less snow predicted, its just not worth opening this year. Sandia Peak Ski Area has been a staple for Albuquerque ski enthusiasts for decades. “It’s been more […]
APD investigating motorcycle crash on Rio Grande Blvd.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police officers are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Rio Grande Blvd. near Matthew Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Officials say the intersection is closed due to the investigation.
KRQE News 13
From behind bars to owning a business: Albuquerque man shares story
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man sentenced to ten years in prison now owns and runs his own business. He’s sharing the story of how he turned his life around. Thomas Joseph Baca – also known as TJ – owns Sir Men’s Salon LLC in Albuquerque – but his road to success wasn’t always a smooth one. He grew up in California, but when he kept getting in trouble as a teen, his family moved to New Mexico. He explains, “My parents thought it was a good idea to bring me back to our natural roots, which is Albuquerque, where they’re from.”
Is the city ready for Balloon Fiesta? Many say no.
Trash, human feces, glass, and boarded-up businesses are what you see when you take a drive in Downtown Albuquerque or Nob Hill.
KRQE Newsfeed: Facing charges, Survey results, Isolated storms, Fire and flood relief, Fundraiser for student
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession Renovation finished for historic Las Vegas building Police: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into Albuquerque building Dish soap prank at New Mexico park could result in charges, police say Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns Los Ranchos Growers Market continues to […]
