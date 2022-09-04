Buzzzz-o-meter: Rituals Sport Collection, Empress 1908 Gin and More Hollywood Is Buzzing About

Back to school! As fall arrives, Hollywood’s best and brightest are prepping for the change in seasons.

Summer may be coming to an end, but fitness goals are here forever , and Rituals is ready to help you with all your basic needs. The beauty brand's newest sports collection offers products like the Cooling Shower Gel, Body Lotion and antiperspirant spray sure to keep you smelling fresh after a hard workout.

While achieving your fitness goals, Yellowheart is also there to keep you entertained. Its Web3 ticketing music app will pump endless tunes through your speakers — but the program isn’t for A-listers alone. Thanks to a partnership with Surf Lodge, Yellowheart keeps the jams flowing f or free all day long.

This week, Hollywood is also all about a classy cocktail to stay warm while temperatures begin to drop. Made with black tea, traditional botanicals and butterfly pea blossom, Empress 1908 gin may be exactly what’s needed at the next happy hour to ease into fall — while still enjoying the taste and essence of summer.

Scroll down to see what Hollywood is buzzing about this week, from cozy offerings to the perfect family vacation spots and more.