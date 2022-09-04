What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Sunday, Sept. 4

Harbor Days: Olympia Harbor Days will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Percival Landing, including the infamous tugboat races at noon on Budd Inlet. You’ll have to be on the water to be able to watch the races; options for that include the tall ship Lady Washington and the Mosquito Steam Ship Virginia V, which will offer trips out on Budd Inlet for a fee. Tickets can be secured online. The festival includes the return of the 85-foot tug Chippewa, which has been under renovation and hasn’t been at the festival for more than 10 years, as well as a Makers Market, offering goods and foods from local artisans. Two stages will feature live music, poetry readings, tribal sharings and more.

Roy Pioneer Rodeo: Want to see some barrel racing or bull riding? Head to 8710 Higgins Greig Road in Roy Sunday. Gates open at noon, and the rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m. Purchase your tickets at the gate; adults pay $13, those 60 and older pay $7, kids 6-12 pay $5, and children 5 and under get in free. There is a military discount for active service members. Parking is free on the rodeo grounds. Only service animals are welcome.

Olympia Zine Fest 2022: Olympia Zine Fest is an annual event celebrating small handmade self-published works. The event will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave NW, Olympia, and will include live DJs, zine readings, and hands-on activities.

Shakespeare in the Park — Twelfth Night: Bring your picnics, blankets and chairs and head outside to see Shakespeare performed by Animal Fire Theatre. Sunday is the last day to see the free outdoor play at Squaxin Park, formerly known as Priest Point Park, in Olympia. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Foofaraw: When you see lights flashing and hear sirens sounding on the Port of Olympia docks, do not be alarmed. It is the Port and local first responders joining the Olympia Yacht Club and Thurston County Chamber in honoring Armed Forces personnel. Now in its 60th year, Foofaraw is a daylong event in which yacht club members transport guests to Island Home, where the Yacht Club and the Chamber treat them to a full day of games and a traditional salmon bake, provided by Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel and The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis. Finally, local dignitaries honor military personnel. Sponsor tickets are limited. For more information or to make a donation, call the Chamber at 360-357-3362.

The Bridge ‘Kaleidoscope’ Album Release Show: Youth artists from The Bridge Music Project will perform their original music from the new compilation album Kaleidoscope starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Percival Landing Park in Olympia. This is a free event open to the whole community.

OLT opens “Tiny Beautiful Things”: Olympia Little Theatre opens this Cheryl Strayed play about hope, surviving hard things, compassion, and finding happiness. Play includes coarse language and discussion of tough issues. Performances run through Sept. 25 at 7:25 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays, plus 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Get tickets at olympialittletheatre.org . All patrons must wear a mask.

Participants make their way along the route of the first Luminary Procession at West Central Park in Olympia in 2018. Tuck Petertil/Courtesy photo

Saturday, Sept. 10

Luminary Celebration: West Central Park will host its third Luminary Celebration, bringing together the gorgeous, whimsical luminaries from Procession of the Species with the Artesian Rumble Archestra in an end-of-summer celebration of light and community. Participants will start gathering at 8 p.m. and kick off at dusk with a short procession around the park block, returning to the event area for dancing and luminary-gazing! Bring your own safe wearable or carry-able lighted creations. West Central Park is at 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia.

Fall in the Northwest Market : This market will feature dozens of small business vendors at the Thurston County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. The event has been organized by South Sound Makers Market .

Tenino Young-At-Heart Theatre celebration: The theatre and volunteers are planning a community celebration to unveil the conceptual designs for the theater from 2-5 p.m. at the theatre’s property on Sussex Avenue in Tenino, between Keithahn and Ritter streets. There will be music, theater games for folks of all ages, face painting, songs and short play readings. At 3 p.m. there will be short welcome and presentation of the conceptual designs. A silent auction and raffle are among opportunities to give financial support to the theatre. More information about the theatre and upcoming events can be found on their website or on social media.

Norse West Viking Fest: This festival will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cochran Memorial Park in Yelm. It’s “The Year of Freya” and the fest will include local food vendors and a beer garden, plus live music and tradesmen who can teach how to forge, weave, and make jewelry and mead. Find more information at www.NWVikingFest.com

Sunday, Sept. 11

Sea Stroll : Puget Sound Estuarium staff will guide participants on a 1.5-mile loop around downtown Olympia on Sunday, Sept. 11. Guides will point out historic changes to the city’s shoreline. Those interested in attended must register online . Adults pay $15 but children under 12 can attend for free. This is the last stroll of the 2022 season.