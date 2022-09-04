ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno farmer: With proper training and use, pesticides are safe to apply to crops

By Nick Rocca
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Fresno is not just home to the fields of fruits and almonds I farm, it’s my home, too. I was born and raised here and, like many other local farmers, I have a deep family connection to the land which, in my case, goes back four generations.

We all care deeply about this community and the health of our friends, families, and neighbors. We want to continue that legacy of family farming so we can leave our children and grandchildren a place where they can continue to cultivate the land and put food on the table.

That’s why carefully managing and treating our produce and seeds is such an important part of our job. One of the ways we do that is with the safe and efficient application of pesticides. They help us keep produce and farmlands healthy by protecting against pests and disease. All farmers use pesticides, even organic farmers. It is one of the key tools we use to prevent pests and diseases from harming our produce and crops.

As farmers working this land every day, we care about the environment and the farmlands where we live and work. Because of that, we take special care in our use of pesticides to make sure they are safe and used responsibly. Just like we use chemicals to prevent malaria and other diseases, we have to use pesticides to prevent disease from reaching our produce and crops. They are necessary to grow bountiful food, both today and for future generations.

Safety is the No. 1 priority. Pesticides undergo rigorous government review and registration before being made available, and use is monitored to enforce safe application. We take seriously the existing standards and regulations for applying pesticides.

Over the last 10 years, I’ve trained hundreds of applicators on the safe and effective use of pesticides. They undergo strict processes to ensure their sprays target exactly where they need to go without risk to surrounding lands and residents. We are always highly targeted in how we spray and try to be as efficient as possible.

Additionally, we must wear personal protective equipment to protect ourselves and to make sure we don’t carry pesticides on our clothing back home to our families.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of misconceptions about pesticide treatment. Opponents of pesticides argue that it’s too dangerous to the health of those who use it and to people living nearby . Meanwhile, environmental groups argue that pesticides harm the environment.

But the reality is that the state of California has deemed them safe and with that, we wouldn’t use pesticides if we didn’t have to. They are expensive, and applying them is cumbersome. However, not using pesticides would be far more costly to our environment, not to mention our economy.

For example, there are some insects, like the Asian ctrus psyllid , that carry incurable diseases that seriously damage commercial and residential citrus trees. Once a tree is infected in California, it must be destroyed. The consequences of not using pesticides against this kind of insect could be severe, leading to a high percent less harvestable land.

As farmers, our job is to keep the environment safe for farming. We all care deeply about our land and actually share the same goals as others who are concerned about pesticides. I’d add that farmers are probably the biggest environmentalists I know. We want to be good stewards of the land because it is our livelihood.

The bottom line is that safe and efficient pesticide application is necessary to keep our farmlands healthy and to do our jobs which help feed the world.

Today, farming in Fresno County is a nearly $8 billion industry. Communities like ours exist because of agriculture. If we want to keep our hometown growing, literally and figuratively, we all need to find some common ground on this issue so we can protect our farmlands for future generations.

Born and raised in Fresno, Nick Rocca is a fourth-generation farmer who grows grapes, almonds, and vegetables and owns Dakota Acres, a local boutique pumpkin patch. He is the secretary of the Fresno County Farm Bureau and is also involved in diversified farming, land management, and works as the Autonomous Project Manager for FieldIn .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dYHe_0hhmJH8J00
Nick Rocca Contributed

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Industry
Fresno, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Fresno, CA
Business
Fresno County, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Pesticide Application#Organic Farmers#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
YourCentralValley.com

No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

River Park Farmer’s Market in Fresno canceled for Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmer’s Market has been canceled for Tuesday due to the extreme heat, officials say. The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat warning for Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley with temperatures between 106 to 115 degrees effective until Friday at 8:00 p.m. The River […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Fair back in action for 2022

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Tulare County fair is back for its 106th year in 2022 with new rides and a new lineup of music for what the fair is calling its year of “Jampacked Fun”. The opening day of the fair is on Wednesday, Sept. 14. and will run through Sunday, Sept. 18. Fairgoers can […]
TULARE, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
9K+
Followers
299
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy