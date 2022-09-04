Could Raiders’ Nate Hobbs emerge as a top NFL cornerback? Davante Adams may help that

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has always welcomed a challenge, no matter where he’s been in his football career.

From his high school days at Louisville Mare to the University of Illinois and now the Raiders, Hobbs has taken that approach.

Even while going up against elite Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams during the team’s OTAs and training camp.

It’s a why-not approach for the second-year cornerback.

“He’s, if not the best, one of the best players in the league,” Hobbs said this past week at a news conference. “Not just receivers, players in the league. If you want to play at a high level, and that’s my opponent and who I match up with, why wouldn’t I get those reps?”

Injuries to other cornerbacks such as Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin put Hobbs in a spot where he knew he had to get the reps if he wanted to keep getting better.

He figures going up against the established wide receiver and five-time Pro Bowler can only help his bid for a breakout season.

“It ended up being me and him a lot,” said the 23-year-old Hobbs. “I took that opportunity willingly.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr enjoyed watching the competitiveness between Adams and Hobbs.

He figures it all bodes well for Hobbs.

“They’ve been going at it,” Carr said. “I tell (Hobbs) ‘I’m so proud of you, man. Keep working. Keep going.’ He’s a guy that’s been over to my house a couple of times. I’ve been able to talk to him, he’s been able to share with me in his life and his journey. I think watching someone, when Davante walks up in a one-on-one, Nate’s like, ‘I want the rep.’ If he’s not backing down, he’s like, ‘I want that challenge.’ If it were up to Nate, he’d guard everybody. And I think that that’s what you want out of a DB.

“These guys keep competing and Nate is always saying, ‘All right, here I go.’ He’s going to be right back in his face, and he’s going to cover him and do his best. That’s one thing I love and respect about Nate and I think that he’s flashed a lot of talent and ability. Hopefully, it translates into the season for him, and he can have a good year.”

Hobbs stood out in rookie season

The Raiders selected the Louisville native with the 167th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Illinois.

Hobbs showed flashes last season, when he started nine games and played in 16. He finished with 74 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, Hobbs feels he has a better understanding of where people need to be on the field on offense and defense.

Other teammates have noticed that improved knowledge.

Raiders safety Duron Harmon described Hobbs as “an extremely focused young man,” while Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby said Hobbs is a “guy (who) has been working his tail off and getting better every single day.”

There are plenty of things that Harmon likes about Hobbs, but one thing stood out:

“When I talk about a guy that’s always asking questions, always trying to figure out how to get better, I’m talking about him,” he said.

“He brings intensity every day. He works his butt off, and the sky’s the limit for Nate. ... He puts in the work each and every day. He comes to work ready to go; he’s so athletic, so twitchy, can play inside and outside. I’m excited to see what Nate will do this year.”

Hobbs believes having more experience will add to his confidence.

He’s looking forward to seeing how this season plays out.

“You have to get more experience and reps at it,” he said. “I’m not going to say too much, but I’m definitely going to do my thing.”