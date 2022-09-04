Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Steve Bannon Says 'They Will Have To Kill Me' In Response To New Indictment
Bannon will reportedly hand himself into New York prosecutes in fraud investigation, which echoes the case which Donald Trump pardoned him over.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Comments / 1