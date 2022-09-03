ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wouwolves.com

Wolves volleyball opens GNAC play in Alaska starting Thursday

MONMOUTH, Ore. --- The Western Oregon volleyball team opens GNAC play on the road this week as the Wolves head north to take on Alaska Fairbanks 7 p.m. Thursday and No. 16 Alaska Anchorage 7 p.m. Saturday. WOLVES HEADING INTO THE WEEK | 2022 STATISTICS. WOU is coming off a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goldcountrymedia.com

Trojans host Oregon state champs on Friday

Coming off a bye week after winning their first two games, Oak Ridge has an interesting game this week when they host Silverton of Oregon in the Honor Bowl, a two-game showcase meant to honor military personnel and first responders. Oak Ridge High will be the site of a double-header...
SILVERTON, OR
wouwolves.com

Western Oregon women's soccer 8th in United Soccer Coaches Rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- The Western Oregon women's soccer team's historic start to the 2022 season hasn't gone unnoticed as the previously unranked Wolves shot up to No. 8 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Rankings released Tuesday. WOU is off to its first 3-0 start in...
MONMOUTH, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monmouth, OR
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Lakewood, CO
WWEEK

Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Smu#Christian#Wolves#Sports#Smu Tournament#Lacey#Wou#Ccu#Gnac
KXL

Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy

NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy. The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old. Police believer there may be more victims. If...
NEWBERG, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting

Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat

This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Chronicle

Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway

Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Why schools are struggling to fill positions, from educational assistants to custodians to coaches

When school starts Tuesday at McKinley Elementary in Beaverton, Kyrsti Sackman will be there. “I’m a firm believer — if you work in education, you have some kind of passion for your community, students,” Sackman said. “I have a really big passion for working with people that are neurodiverse, so working in a school is just really something that fills my bucket.”
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy