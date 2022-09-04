Read full article on original website
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. South Carolina
No. 16 Arkansas will open up SEC play on Saturday when it plays host to South Carolina in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is bright and early at 11 a.m. (CT), and the game will be televised on ESPN. The Hogs...
Throwback Thursday: Gamecocks versus Razorbacks
South Carolina will make their way to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on Arkansas for the 24th meeting between the two teams. The Razorbacks (1-0) lead the series 13-10 but the Gamecocks (1-0) are currently on a three-game winning streak. Both teams came into the SEC at the same time...
Everything Spencer Rattler said before Arkansas
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is certainly going to want to have better games going forward, but he and his team left Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night with a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Rattler was 23-for-37 passing for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked...
Arkansas moves up in both major polls
Following a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs will now have spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25 over the last two seasons.
“Oh Crap… We Are in for A Long Night”: Shane Beamer on Facing Hogs’ Most Fearsome Running Attack
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will never forget the night he ran into the most fearsome rushing attack in Razorback football history. The year was 2007, and Beamer was a 30-year-old assistant working with the South Carolina linebackers and special teams when the No. 23 Gamecocks rolled into a Fayetteville on a brisk November Saturday.
Future Hog Dozier raves about Arkansas’ crazy grid atmosphere
Among the 74,751 on hand in Fayetteville for Arkansas’ 31-24 season-opening win over visiting Cincinnati on Saturday was Razorback 2023 wide receiver pledge Davion Dozier. Dozier (6-4,195, 4.5), a three-star Moody, Ala., standout, who is averaging 165.3 yards receiving per game this season, was the lone official visitor among a large group of unofficial guests […]
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
Which Team Left on the Schedule is Most Likely to Keep Pittman Up at Night
No. 1 spot not who Razorback fans might expect
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek issues apology for gameday experience issues during season opener
Arkansas kicked off the 3rd season of the Sam Pittman era with a 31-24 win over Cincinnati in Fayetteville on Sept. 3. However, the experience during the game for fans at Razorback Stadium was less than ideal, including getting into the venue. That prompted athletics director Hunter Yurachek to take to Twitter to post an apology over any issues fans may have faced.
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list. He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of...
Holy Grail BCJ Podcast Ep 345 Holding A Rare L
Chad Brendel and David Simone discuss what they want to see from this Cincinnati team coming off the first regular season loss in over a thousand days before taking a look at FCS opponent Kennesaw State coming to town on Saturday. Talk goes from there to the Brett Yormark visit to campus on Wednesday and our feature on the Simone family tailgate to close things out.
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
Power lines down in Fort Smith after car crash
A single vehicle accident in Fort Smith is causing delays after the accident caused downed power lines.
Man shot, another arrested in Fort Smith shooting
Fort Smith Police responded to call to a shooting where officers found a 25 year old with a gunshot wound. One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
