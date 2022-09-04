ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA’s Artemis moon mission should elicit childlike joy. Why does it feel like no one cares?

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

It’s been almost 50 years since the United States put the last man on the moon, a fact that seems almost inconceivable now.

Of course, NASA has put a car on Mars, which is way more challenging, I would think. So props to them. And the silly, irrational Elon Musk put an actual car in Earth’s orbit. That’s something a 12-year-old with a couple of billion dollars would do, but I kind of dig it.

Finally, however, NASA is about to launch Artemis, another moon mission. But to my surprise, I’ve heard very little discussion about it among friends and acquaintances. (OK, one friend talks about it who is, like me, a Boomer space junkie.)

Opinion

Most people my age knew exactly where they were the day men walked on the moon. I was being gently pummeled by my parents on July 20, 1969, in front of a Magnavox television, an 8-year-old trying to stay awake to witness the most stupendous event in human history.

Growing up, we knew all these names in the household: Alan Shepard, John Glenn, Jack King (the voice of Mission Control), Gus Grissom, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Frank McGee (NBC News, covering the moon shots with a big orange Gulf logo on the desk), Jules Bergman (ABC News Science Editor!), Roy Neal (NBC correspondent who covered decades of launches) and on and on.

I cannot tell you the name of one astronaut currently employed by NASA, nor can I name any network space correspondents. None.

Quotes like “Zero-G and I feel fine,” “Give us a reading on the 1202 alarm,” or “What the hell is SCE to AUX?” were commonly-known astronaut quotes.

I have pondered this, and I have come to the conclusion that Star Wars, Battlestar Gallactica, Star Trek and other media space adventures make a moon launch seem, to the general public, like catching an Uber.

But it’s not.

As NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted on “Meet the Press” last week before the scrubbed Artemis launch , “you can expect in a test flight that everything is not going to go as you expect it to. That’s part of a test flight.”

We’ve forgotten that. But we shouldn’t have.

For example, on Jan. 27, 1967, three Apollo astronauts died in a fire during a ground test. And on Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded seconds after launch, killing seven astronauts. On Feb. 1, 2003, seven astronauts died during re-entry on the space shuttle Columbia.

Nelson, a former U.S. senator from Florida, was a payload specialist on the Columbia, the last successful shuttle flight before the Challenger disaster. Very few living people would have a better sense of that risk than he does.

Four astronauts will go to the moon, scheduled for a 2025 landing, including a woman and a Black American. Artemis will be a more expansive lunar mission, given that our technology is far more advanced than that of the 1960s. For example, on the Apollo lunar lander, the pilots punched noun/verb combinations into a console that looked less sophisticated than a Texas Instruments calculator.

They had slide rules on board to do those sorts of things. A lot of you probably don’t even know what a slide rule is.

This mission will contain dummy astronauts with sensors, and the command module will feature four seats, a rowing machine and a flushing toilet.

This is not the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, a plywood-and-Christmas light illusion. This launch is significant, and we should be more into it. I will be. It’s almost a childhood moment, and I also hope children around the world will be inspired by this, too.

If you’re not inspired, call an Uber to take you to the new Star Wars movie. You know it’ll all work out.

But Artemis is real. And that’s way cooler.

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson/AP

