Brian Gosset: Biggest things from Week 2 of the high school football season in the Fort Worth-area

Week 2 has already come and gone as Fort Worth-area teams continue their march this season. A lot of action took place with impressive wins and big upsets, plus top recruits proving why they’re some of the best in the state.

Check out the best of the best from the second week of the Texas high school football season.

Best win

Fort Worth Trimble Tech 44, Dallas Sunset 32

The Bulldogs have posted a 1-9 record in back-to-back seasons with only one true win (forfeit win in 2020 due to COVID), and five forfeit losses (COVID), but they got their first win of the season after taking down the Bison. It was also the first win with the program for new head coach MK Hamilton.

Tech amassed 622 yards rushing on 40 carries, averaging over 15 yards per carry.

Trent Honeycutt had 21 rushes for 204 yards and Antonio Anderson added 12 for 197 and three touchdowns.

Biggest upset

Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

In the Star-Telegram Week 2 pick ‘em challenge , Boswell was chosen to win by only three out of 17 pickers. However, the Pioneers scored 21 unanswered points to beat the Eagles at home.

Boswell, No. 8 in the Class 6A area rankings , and Lake Ridge were tied 14-all during halftime, but in the second half, the Pioneer defense handled the Eagles offense, forcing three punts, a turnover on downs and an interception.

Receiver Gage Ellis had 174 yards and two touchdowns while Kairel Robertson added 150 yards and two scores.

Boswell is 2-0 for the first time since 2017 when the team won its first nine games.

Top recruit

Poasa Utu, Sr., LB, Kennedale

Utu, who is a 3-star Oklahoma State commit, had a monster night Friday in the Wildcats’ 27-12 win over Alvarado at home. He made 14 tackles, seven for loss, had one sack, and an 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Kennedale picked up its first win of the season.

Utu ranks in the Top 100 of all Class of 2023 linebackers in the country, according to 247Sports. He’s also No. 25 in the Star-Telegram Top 100 and was named a preseason all-area linebacker.

388 yards passing

Sawyer Farr, Jr., QB, Boswell

Farr, No. 90 in the S-T Top 100 , threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in Boswell’s 41-20 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge. Farr has started at QB since his freshman year and is a baseball standout, playing shortstop for the Pioneers.

In two games this season, Farr has thrown for 558 yards and eight touchdowns, to one interception.

The 6-4 quarterback threw for 15 touchdowns and 1,900 yards last season and led Boswell to a playoff win.

213 yards rushing

Owen Allen, Sr., RB, Southlake Carroll

Allen, the top-ranked Fort Worth-area running and No. 3 in the S-T Top 100, rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns in Carroll’s 38-7 win over Marcus in Flower Mound.

Allen, who was named preseason all-area, offensive MVP, has starred in Carroll back field for the past three seasons and is expected to turn in another great year as a senior. In two games, Allen has over 300 yards and six touchdowns, with four coming in Week 1 over El Paso Eastwood.

By the end of the season, Allen is expected to be over 7,500 yards rushing and 100 touchdowns in his career.

Fort Worth proud

The Fort Worth ISD has seen some droughts fall this week with Arlington Heights, Paschal, Southwest, Wyatt, North Side and Carter-Riverside all winning their first two games of the season.

Heights and North Side have been 2-0 more recently, both in 2020, but Carter-Riverside is 2-0 for the first time since 2015 while Paschal and Southwest last went 2-0 in 2016. Wyatt’s last 2-0 start came one year later in 2017.