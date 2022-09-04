ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Are front license plates required for all cars in California — even Teslas? Here’s the law

By Vivienne Aguilar
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Drivers in California are asked to follow the rules of the road, even if it’s not stylish.

Some car brands like Lexus, Audi and Tesla sell luxury models that don’t have front bumpers or brackets for a license plate.

A reader reached out to The Bee’s service journalism team to ask why Tesla owners drive without front license plates, and if it was legal to remove his own.

The answer is no.

California law states: “When two license plates are issued by the department for use upon a vehicle, they shall be attached to the vehicle for which they were issued, one in the front and the other in the rear.”

California issues two plates to all vehicles that aren’t motorcycles, certain models of commercial truck tractors, trailers or special equipment. All other vehicles are issued two plates unless it is base-plated in another state, according to the California DMV. These are called “apportioned vehicles” and still need a sticker from the DMV to for the exception.

If you own a Tesla or other car without a front bumper, it’s likely the car company provides an option for front plates. Tesla has instructions on how to attach adhesive license plate brackets for customers living in states that require plates to be displayed in the front. Audi and Lexus sell license plate brackets or holders as accessories on their website.

The California DMV is in midst of a pilot program for vinyl license plate wrap , spokesperson Ronald Ongtoaboc wrote in an email to The Bee.

The Alternative Registration Pilot Program , started in 2019, allows companies, with authorization from the DMV, to test alternatives to stickers, tabs, license plates and registration cards.

Digital license plates are already being sold by the company Reviver. The plates are connected to a mobile app that allows people to change the look of their license plate, be notified and report the car as stolen, and renew vehicle registration.

Not following the license plate law, Vehicle Code 5200, can result in an infraction and a nearly $200 fine, plus any court fees, according to the Shouse California Law Group, a criminal defense firm.

The Uniform Bail Schedule set by the Judicial Council of California lists fines from $25 to $197 . Any sworn peace officer with the CHP or other agency can enforce this law, said CHP spokeswoman Katy Goodson in an email.

California is one of the majority of states that require two plates on passenger vehicles.

There are 19 states that don’t require front license plates, according to Insurance.com . They are:

Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia

It is possible to use one plate on apportioned vehicles in California, if the main plate is from one of these states. If you bring a car from out of state with the intention of becoming a California resident, you have 20 days to register it with the DMV.

Martin Korer
3d ago

Yes they are required because it’s easier to trap people with license plate readers and automatic ticket givers. Noting about safety or of extreme importance. It’s just about money making efficiency by the”machine”

Flying Dutchman
3d ago

No one really enforces the front plate, except the CHP. Triple AAA with a badge. Other agencies leave it for “ probable cause “ when you want to make a car stop and you have no other reason. I haven’t put a front plate on in decades and I’ve never been pulled over for it.

ninja Gaiden
3d ago

I put both long and don’t have to worry. Tesla owners worry about the look of their cars when they have giant yellow carpool stickers? Go figure.

