ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Northern California winter predictions have arrived. Here’s what the experts are saying

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24X7TO_0hhmHGBA00

With temperatures in the triple digits Labor Day weekend, the idea of winter is either the light at the end of the tunnel or a faraway fantasy.

Either way, winter is coming, and weather predictions for the season are here.

Here’s what to expect

It won’t be a winter wonderland in California this season.

Mild temperatures and drier than normal conditions are expected to come to the California region, according to the Farmer’s Almanac 2022-2023 Extended Winter Forecast .

The Farmer’s Almanac is a publication founded in 1818 and is a source for long-range weather predictions based on a mathematical and astronomical formula . According to the publication, its readers maintain that forecasts are 80% to 85% accurate.

These predictions align with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s experimental long-range forecasts.

Paul Ullrich, professor of regional and global climate modeling at the University of California, Davis, said the drier winter season could be due to the persistent La Niña that the state is experiencing.

La Niña is when the temperature of the sea surface is cooler than average in the Eastern Pacific, Ullrich said. This results in less evaporation, weaker storm track and less moisture, overall, in the atmosphere.

“So here in California, we usually experienced that in the form of less rainfall overall over the winter season,” said Ullrich.

He added that the state is going through a negative phase of Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a longer-term climate pattern that lasts 20 to 30 years before switching phases. Being in the negative phase is typically associated with somewhat drier conditions, he said.

“So it’s anticipated that this winter season, unfortunately will be much like the winter seasons for the past three years, where we’re seeing anywhere from 50% to 75% of normal winter season precipitation,” Ullrich said.

Will we see a chilly winter?

Not with climate change.

According to NOAA predictions, the seasonal temperatures for the winter months are above average.

“This is a prediction that is inspired by climate change and our knowledge that every year effectively is getting warmer and warmer on average,” Ullrich said. “So a prediction of above average temperatures compared to what we saw 10 years ago is a pretty easy bet to make.”

Will there be any weather phenomena?

It’s hard to tell now if we’ll see any flooding or extreme weather conditions, like the bomb cyclone Northern California saw last year .

“California is an extreme place,” Ullrich said, adding that the seasonal predictability of how much precipitation we’ll get in the winter is low.

“It’s entirely possible that we’re going to see a complete reversal of this prediction and see indications of wetter conditions, or we might get a few lucky atmospheric rivers that come through that really dump a lot of precipitation on us,” he said. “And as a consequence, we experience an abnormally wet season.”

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 274

Guest
4d ago

I predict yet another fire season. As usual no forest management leads to fire season. Why we kiss up to these elitist tree huggers is beyond me

Reply(40)
120
AP_000498.081363699f9442bd9bdcdaa515ac48e5.2045
4d ago

California is going to freeze, because they will only allow you to keep your thermostat down, hahahahahahaha. Why people keep voting for Newsom and the democrats defies common sense.

Reply(12)
101
Calif. Republican
4d ago

The definition of insanity:Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. (Dems voting for Newsom and expecting the state to prosper). 🤦‍♂️

Reply(4)
41
Related
CBS News

Category 2 Hurricane Kay approaching Baja California

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling Southern California. Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but it's unclear whether the storm will make an impact because it's expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS LA

Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#California Winter#Predictability#Extreme Weather#Pacific Decadal Oscilla
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Sacramento

Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday

A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

30K+
Followers
751
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy