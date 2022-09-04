ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

The scoop on a new Tri-Cities ice cream shop + beer taphouse in Pasco

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

A new locally owned ice cream shop is coming to the Tri-Cities, and it’s set to be a partnership with a regional dairy company.

What’s the Scoop is the newest endeavor for Mallory and Robert Chapin, owners of the popular Canadian comfort food restaurant Poutine, Eh.

Speaking of Poutine, Eh , they recently took the bronze award in the best takeout category of the Tri-City Herald’s Best of 2022 contest.

If a hearty helping of poutine followed by desert sounds like a great idea, diners are in luck.

What’s the Scoop will be just a few doors down from Poutine, Eh at the Towne Square shopping center in Kennewick. Poutine, Eh is at 3902 W. Clearwater Ave. Suite 120, while What’s the Scoop will be in Suite 119.

“Our ice creams will be like an adventure for your taste buds,” Mallory Chapin said.

She described them as out of the box concoctions, which will be created in partnership with the Walla Walla Cheese Company . Robert Chapin will be handcrafting about 75% of the flavors and the rest will be favorites from the Walla Walla company.

The handcrafted flavors will be surprising and complex. From horchata to sweet onion, these are not your everyday ice cream flavors.

Frequent visitors to Poutine, Eh might be able to get a preview as they regularly stock Walla Walla Cheese Company flavors alongside the popular Canadian snacks they bring back from trips up north.

File photo Poutine, eh?

They’re hard at work getting the new space ready, hoping to open doors sometime in October if they’re able to get a health department approval in time.

“If you’re looking for something that isn’t plain vanilla or chocolate chip cookie dough, we will be ready to meet your dream ice cream needs,” Mallory Chapin said.

New taphouse

The newest taphouse in the Tri-Cities has opened, and this one has a twist on the traditional experience. Tri-City Taps offers an innovative self-pour experience.

The self-serve taproom plans to have more than 50 brews and more on tap.

Beer lovers use a self-serve draft system by iPourIt technology that uses Radio Frequency ID enabled taps via a wristband that activates the system and tracks your tab.

Customers pay only for what they pour, which means they can try a little bit of everything.

Tri City Taps featuring the area’s first self-serve tap wall pouring 50 different beers, wines, and more plans to open the doors in June at 5236 Outlet Drive in Pasco. A rotating selection of craft, seasonal and domestic beers, wines, and ciders will be offered. Bob Brawdy

The taproom also has a full kitchen with favorites such as pizza, burgers, wings and street tacos. In addition to beer, they’ve got wine and cider on the tap wall.

Tri-City Taps is in the former Broadmoor Park Outlet Mall at 5236 Outlet Dr. in Pasco.

Travel center

A new truck stop and travel center is open in Pasco, and this one has the meats.

Love’s Travel Stop has opened just north of the Highway 12 and Highway 395/397 intersection, at 2252 Kartchner St. in Pasco.

In addition to the standard travel center fare, and 18-wheeler auto services, this Love’s has an Arby’s Restaurant and drive through.

The truck stop features a 10,000-square-foot convenience store with the Arby’s restaurant. It also has gas pumps for both passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.

The truck stop portion has a 5,000-square-foot tire shop for 18-wheelers, as well as 55 truck parking spaces.

New clinic

The Columbia Basin Health Association wants to open a comprehensive health clinic in Pasco.

The healthcare nonprofit currently operates clinics in Othello, Wahluke and Connell. Their mission is to improve access to healthcare and provide high quality, comprehensive services to the communities they serve, according to their website.

The proposed Pasco clinic would be a two-story, 27,000-square foot facility on a 6-acre lot at the northeast corner of the intersection of North Road 68 and Three Rivers Drive.

CHBA clinics feature a wide array of services , including medical, dental, mental health, eye care, pharmacy and more.

Construction is expected to begin next year for a summer 2024 completion.

Meathead Movers in San Luis Obispo has climate-controlled ministorage. Joe Johnston/jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Mini storage

A new mini storage facility is coming to one of the fastest growing areas of Kennewick.

The project, which is billed as Taggares Mini Storage in documents submitted to the state, will be coming in near the Highway 395 and Interstate 82 interchange in south Kennewick.

The plan to build a site with 10 buildings for a total of 48,000 square feet.

All together, it’ll come out to 328 mini storage units. at 4621 Southridge Blvd.

