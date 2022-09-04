ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-Cities judge awarded $44K after domestic assault trial. His legal troubles may not be over

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

A Tri-Cities judge was back on the bench this week after nearly nine months of legal troubles.

The notice about Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg’s return was short, saying he would be back on the schedule starting last Monday.

Swanberg’s first assignment was reviewing the preliminary appearances of people in Benton County jail. The notice from Presiding Administrative Judge Jackie Shea-Brown listed no restrictions on the type of cases he will handle.

“I am grateful to be back at work and look forward to continuing to serve my community to the best of my ability,” Swanberg told the Herald.

This is the first time Swanberg has presided over cases since January when he went on paid leave after his ex-girlfriend filing a civil anti-harassment order. Her no-contact protection order remains in place until January.

But his legal issues may not be over.

The Washington state Attorney General’s Office confirmed this week that they are reviewing a sheriff’s department investigation into an incident involving his former girlfriend. Information about the incident was not released.

The case was investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and forwarded to local prosecutors.

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller forwarded the case to the AG’s office because it involved a local judge.

Swanberg’s attorney Scott Johnson told the Herald they haven’t been contacted about any investigation that could be considered a crime.

Swanberg was previously charged with domestic violence assault after his former wife of 33 years accused him of pushing and dragging her during a confrontation last year.

Two weeks ago, a four-man, two-woman jury acquitted Swanberg , finding he was defending himself or his property.

Yakima County Judge Donald Engel who oversaw the three-day trial awarded $44,000 to Swanberg for his attorney fees.

Washington state law allows juries who find someone acted in self-defense to rule if the state must pay the court costs and lost wages. Swanberg, who makes about $200,000 a year, was on paid leave so Johnson said the money is going to pay his attorney fees.

Benton and Franklin counties share seven Superior Court judges and three court commissioners who handle civil and felony criminal cases, divorces, paternity and custody issues.

Swanberg was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in August 2017 to replace the retiring Judge Vic VanderSchoor. He was elected to spot in 2018, and re-elected again in 2020, and has two years remaining on his current four-year term.

Legal troubles

Swanberg’s legal issues started in January when his ex-girlfriend Sila Salas filed for an anti-harassment protection order.

The two started dating in spring 2021 when Salas worked for the Franklin County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Pasco. She later resigned and took a job at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick.

Salas said after her five-month relationship with Swanberg ended, he continued to call, send messages, stop by her house or work and even had his mother talk with her despite her insistence the relationship was over.

She filed for the no-contact order after a Dec. 21, 2021 confrontation in the Justice Center parking lot while she was sitting in her car. He also walked through her office in an attempt to see her.

Salas was granted the order in January 2022 after starting to work for the Benton County Office of Public Defense. Its office is at the Justice Center where Swanberg hears cases.

The order prevents him from contacting her or coming within 500 feet of her home.

Attorney John Jensen, who is representing Swanberg on the civil matter, told the Herald at the time that Swanberg agreed to the order so she would feel more comfortable at work.

The year-long order allows Swanberg to continue working in the Justice Center where the courtrooms are located.

As part of Salas’ case for the order, his ex-wife filed a statement of support for her that claimed she had suffered through Swanberg’s narcissistic physical and verbal abuse during their 33-year long marriage.

Stephanie Barnard’s 12-page document triggered an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which filed two counts of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence allegations.

Swanberg had filed for divorce in December 2020. That case was handled in Lincoln County Superior Court, and finalized in April 2021. The couple have six children and at least one grandchild.

In the court document, Stephanie Barnard shared images from February 2021 when she said Swanberg pushed her down hard enough to leave a bruise and dragged her by the legs out of a room he was staying in while they were separated.

But Swanberg testified that she lashed out at him, his car and caused other damage in a series of confrontations and that he didn’t feel like he had any other option but to react how he did.

Comments / 5

bundified
3d ago

considering his own personal choices, this clown has no business sitting in judgment of anybody! how could anyone respect his opinion after all this?!!

Reply
8
McKenzie Denise
4d ago

extremely disappointed especially that many women came foward saying their domestic abuse case was thrown out by him. abusers protect abusers.

Reply(1)
9
