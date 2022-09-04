ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham ‘streateries’ are here to stay as city plans program improvements

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Bellingham businesses that built parklets and outdoor dining “streateries” during the pandemic will be allowed to continue to operate them in compliance with possible program changes required by the city.

The city created the parklet program before the pandemic with the intention of allowing businesses to permanently expand into the public right-of-way and utilize the space.

But, after experiencing a large spike in streatery construction over the last couple of years, Senior Planner Darby Galligan said the city of Bellingham may make some updates to the program based on public feedback.

“Every year (businesses with streateries) need to come in and show that they’re still in compliance. So there is an opportunity — if we do need to make some changes to the program — that, over time, they may have to meet other requirements if they want to keep them,” Galligan said in a telephone interview.

Streatery is a term the city of Bellingham is using to describe a converted parking area that is used specifically as a dining space for businesses. This differs from a parklet, which is a converted parking area used for general public space.

Design Standards

The city may begin requiring businesses’ streateries to comply with specific design standards.

According to Galligan, the city did not consider including design standards when the original program was adopted due to the high cost of construction for businesses.

“There are some out there that are really nice and really well built, but there aren’t really any regulations or guidelines for what they need to look like,” Galligan said.

Gloria Baldwin is the general manager at Camber Coffee downtown. Like many other businesses in town, Camber built a streatery during the pandemic to give its customers a place to eat while it wasn’t allowing people inside.

According to Baldwin, the streatery was initially only meant to be a temporary structure. Now, two years on, Camber is deconstructing its streatery with plans to rebuild it next year in line with the new standards.

“By the spring, we will have the ability to build something that is up to code, safe, looks better,” Baldwin said.

People enjoy outdoor dining at Black Sheep’s “streatery” on Friday, Aug. 26, in Bellingham. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

Fee increases

The city may also increase the fee charged to businesses to operate streateries in the public right-of-way because the space is used to generate revenue. That fee change will be adopted by the City Council and the amount will likely be determined by the end of the year, according to Galligan.

“I am 100% in support of the city charging us for use of that space. I think it makes sense. It’s a public area. We should pay for it,” said Chas Kubis, co-owner of Black Sheep and Lorikeet .

The streateries at those businesses downtown have been rebuilt several times during the pandemic to look inviting and welcome customers. Kubis said operating the streatery outside of Black Sheep is a huge boost to business and allows the restaurant to keep several more front-of-house employees on staff.

“It’s become an integral part of our business model. It would be hard to take it back and try to adjust,” Kubis said.

Safety concerns

According to Galligan, the city has received a number of calls from concerned drivers about limited visibility or speeding around streateries.

“That is something that we always want to be taking into consideration and weighing — even if they are meeting the national standards. We want to make sure there is a high confidence level,” Galligan said.

Parklets and streateries are required to comply with the National Association of City Transportation Officials parklet design guidance . They are also reviewed by traffic safety staff and building code experts as part of the permitting process, according to Galligan.

“I have never feared for my safety dining out here,” said frequent Black Sheep customer and long-time Bellingham resident Dave Falk.

Still, the owners of Black Sheep plan to install additional cement barriers along their streatery for extra protection from passing cars.

“We’re hoping that makes our customers feel more secure but also protects our staff,” Kubis said.

What do you think?

Our non-scientific poll about Bellingham's streateries will be open through Sept. 11.

