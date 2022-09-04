These three Bellingham businesses are closing this month

These three Bellingham businesses are closing:

▪ Carve Casual announced that it is closing its food truck operations at K2 brewery on Kentucky Street.

The last day of business is Saturday, Sept. 10. In an email to customers, owner Karl Shilhanek wrote that rising food prices made it difficult to operate successfully.

“Food service has always been a low-margin affair fueled by diligent management, long hours, and a desire to succeed. With the dramatic spikes of food costs in the last few years, those margins have become much harder to come by,” Shilhanek said in the email.

▪ Snowy River Cocktail Co. is also planning to have its final day on Saturday, Sept. 10.

In social media posts, CEO/President Stuart Cutler cited family health issues as a factor in the decision to close. The restaurant, which opened in 2020 next to the Mount Baker Theatre, will continue to sell its cocktail decorating products on its website , as well as on the Walmart and Amazon sites.

Cutler said in an email that the company’s bartenders love to help with private parties, events and weddings around Whatcom County and can be reached at the restaurant before it closes.

▪ A reminder that Evolve Chocolate’s final day in downtown Bellingham is Tuesday, Sept. 6, closing at 2 p.m. on Cornwall Avenue at the Hotel Leo.

Evolve’s Fairhaven cafe above Village Books remains open.