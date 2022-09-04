ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham woman arrested, suspected of hate crime against her neighbor

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Bellingham Police arrested a woman suspected of a hate crime after she reportedly repeatedly threatened her neighbor, once using racial slurs.

Karlee Darlene Sirmans, 41, was booked Thursday, Sept. 1, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of malicious harassment.

Police were called at approximately 1:01 a.m. July 16 to the 300 block of Meadowbrook Court for the report of the harassment, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim told police that she had been repeatedly harassed by Sirmans, Murphy reported, and on July 16, Sirmans had screamed at the victim, threatened her and called her vulgar names, including one that was a racial slur.

The victim told officers she believes her race is one of the reasons she had been harassed by Sirmans, according to Murphy.

The victim attempted to leave in her car on July 16, and Sirmans threatened her, saying “I’m going to jump you,” Murphy reported. Srimans then reportedly pulled out of her own parking spot, narrowly missing the victim’s car.

Police contacted Sirmans on Wednesday, Aug. 31, but determined she was the only caretaker for her children, according to Murphy, and the officer made arrangements for Sirmans to turn herself in on Thursday.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpug1170.com

Two men dead in Ferndale murder-suicide

FERNDALE, Wash. – Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Ferndale early Monday. City of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says police were called to a home at 2000 Grandview Road just after midnight and found two men dead from gunshot wounds. A witness told them that...
FERNDALE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Bellingham Police#Meadowbrook Court#The Bellingham Herald#Srimans
kpug1170.com

Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs

EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
EVERSON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

2 men found dead inside Ferndale business

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly before 1am on Monday, September 5th, to a business in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
FERNDALE, WA
KING-5

Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
SEATTLE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
2K+
Followers
111
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy