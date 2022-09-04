ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office.

A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s office and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

According to Justice, the mine is owned by Blackhawk mining.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife, Chelsea, and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time,” Manchin said. “Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”

During his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, Justice took a moment to honor Ball and offer condolences to his loved ones.

“It’s a tough occupation, and we should be so eternally grateful to this young man, his incredible family, and absolutely to all of our coal miners across the state,” Justice said.

“It’s a tough time. I promise you that Cathy and I have already but will continue to keep this young man, Kristofer Ball, and all of his loved ones and all of family in our prayers, and I ask that you’ll do the same.”

WV Gov. Jim Justice

No further details have been released as to what caused Ball’s death.

