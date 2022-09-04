Read full article on original website
Ford F-Series Among Top Used Vehicles Selling More Than New
The venerable Ford F-Series line of pickups – which consists of the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty – continues to enjoy tremendous popularity among new vehicle shoppers, prompting The Blue Oval to stop taking 2022 model year orders for the former back in May and the latter in April. The Ford F-Series pickups are also quite popular in the used vehicle market, earning various awards along the way. The Ford F-150 has has routinely proven to be a great value as well, experiencing smaller price increases than most other vehicles on the market. Couple that with Ford’s successful certified pre-owned program and more flexible financing options, however, and it’s really no surprise that the Ford F-Series is also among the top used vehicles selling for more than its new counterpart, according to data from automotive analytics firm Jerry.
2024 Ford Mustang Will Likely Debut New Google Infotainment System
As Ford Authority reported in February 2021, future Blue Oval models will utilize a new Google Android-based operating system thanks to a six-year partnership between those two companies. This new system will feature robust third-party applications, but since that original announcement, it’s been a bit unclear as to when, exactly, it will debut in an actual production vehicle. Previously, it was expected that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning would launch with it, but the EV pickup entered the new model year with the same carryover SYNC system as the prior model year pickup. Now, however, it seems as if the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang will likely debut with the new Google infotainment software.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Feature New 6.8L Gasoline V8 Engine: Exclusive
The 2023 Ford Super Duty is set to make its debut this fall, but over the course of the past year, Ford Authority have brought you the juiciest details about the upcoming heavy duty truck range, including extensive sneak peaks at the truck’s revised exterior as well as several early looks at its interior. However, not much is currently known about what sort of powertrains will be available in the 2023 Super Duty, aside from the fact that it will not include a hybrid offering, as Ford Authority exclusively reported in July. But now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the program that the updated truck will feature a brand new gasoline V8 engine.
2021 Ford Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept: Live Photo Gallery
While the Ford Mustang Mach-E had a strong presence at last year’s SEMA show in general, perhaps the most surprising – and attractive – of the bunch was the 2021 Ford Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT concept, which applied an iconic name from Blue Oval history to the new EV crossover. A collaborative effort between Ford and Shelby American, the 2021 Ford Shelby Mustang Mach-E concept features some familiar styling cues and performance upgrades, but when Ford Authority saw the EV crossover again at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, it looked just a bit different.
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Taking Eight Days To Turn
With 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries taking place over the entire U.S. in the past couple of months, the new EV pickup is beginning to populate our roadways, at least in smaller quantities. Regardless, consumer interest in the F-150 Lightning remains high, and that same model is also currently dominating its admittedly small segment at the moment. But as one might imagine, this high level of consumer interest, coupled with small supply, means that dealer stock is turning in a mere eight days in spite of hefty markups, according to Ford’s August sales report.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Second Generation Models
The current FoMoCo EV lineup – which consists of the Ford E-Transit, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Ford F-150 Lightning – represent the first generation of the automaker’s all-electric vehicles, as the company is working on developing new, dedicated EV platforms for its second-gen models that are expected to turn a profit, unlike the current-gen EVs. However, with a grand total of four new Lincoln EVs on the way by 2026 – including an all-electric version of the Lincoln Aviator – it seems as if the all-electric models reserved for Ford’s luxury arm will all be second-generation models, according to CEO Jim Farley.
These Old Ford Maverick Prototypes Do Not Feature Rumored 2.0L Hybrid Engine
The 2022 Ford Maverick has been a smash hit with critics and consumers alike, largely due to the fact that it’s incredibly affordable and efficient, not to mention its standard hybrid powerplant. Thus, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ford decided to develop yet another electrified powertrain for the compact pickup. However, these just-spotted Ford Maverick prototypes are not equipped with a hybrid version of the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost engine, as some outlets may be suggesting.
Ford’s Garage To Open Four More Restaurants In Michigan
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, India, all throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now planning on opening four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area, according to The Detroit News.
2024 Ford Mustang: Here’s What We Know And Expect
With the S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an upcoming event dubbed “The Stampede” on September 14th, 2022, at the starting point of Woodward Avenue in Detroit, The Blue Oval has begun teasing the brand new pony car, most recently giving us a short sound clip of its V8 in action, as well as a sneak peek of the pony car’s trunk and its new GT badge. It won’t be much longer before all will be revealed, but for now, here’s everything we know and expect about/from the next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang.
Unique Arctic Trucks AT44 Ford F-150 Recovered After Sinking Into Ocean
Back in March, the Transglobal Car Expedition team began its journey from Yellowknife, Canada to Resolute Bay, crossing treacherous territory in a number of highly-modified vehicles including more than one Arctic Trucks AT44 Ford F-150 pickup – which are fitted with mammoth 44-inch tires and designed to cover frozen tundra, specifically. Unfortunately, one of those trucks didn’t make it, instead falling through the ice along the way. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the Transglobal team became the first to complete the overland trek from the continental shelf to the High Arctic. Recently, they also managed to retrace those steps and retrieve the submerged Arctic Trucks AT44 Ford F-150 from the cold waters, too.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Pickups Could Get Rear Window Screens
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a summer venting window that could be utilized as a rear window screen on pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 14th, 2020, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433744. The Ford Authority Take. Ford...
Ford Bronco Discount Offers Non-Existent Again During September 2022
September 2022 represents another month of non-existent Ford Bronco discount offers. The circumstance comes as no surprise given that the reborn Bronco continues to be in extremely high demand and very limited in supply. The lack of Bronco incentives is nothing new, as it has been the case since the...
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Prepares For Greek Offensive
The FIA World Rally Cross championship heads to the Acropolis Rally on September 8th, and after an eventful season full of ups and downs, the M-Sport Ford team is gearing up to take on the historic Greek race with all cylinders firing. Acropolis Rally is often considered the toughest race...
Ford Argentina Sales Up 30 Percent In August 2022
Ford Argentina sales increased 30 percent to 2,398 units in August 2022 compared to August 2021 results. The figures place Ford as the sixth best-selling car brand in Argentina, behind Toyota, Volkswagen, Fiat, Renault and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Bronco Sport sales increased 153.13 percent...
Ford EVs Could One Day Tow A Range-Extending Teardrop Trailer
Though the Ford F-150 Lightning boasts vehicle-to-vehicle charging capability, The Blue Oval has also explored a number of other ways to charge EVs on the go, filing patents for an in-flight charging system, portable battery packs, and a range-extending generator. Now, a company called Colorado Teardrops has completed a prototype of its new Electric Vehicle Adventure Trailer dubbed “The Boulder,” which is the first camper designed to extend the towing range of all-electric vehicles such as Ford EVs.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Hints At Huge Screens For American Lincoln Lineup
Thanks to a bevy of new products focused on younger customers, Lincoln has found its footing in China after eight years in that market, even outpacing U.S. sales for the first time ever in 2021. Those newer models – like the Lincoln Zephyr – share one thing in common – large, dashboard-dominating screens that young folks find quite appealing, as well as ultra-luxurious variants like the new Lincoln Navigator One and concepts like the Lincoln Star. However, it seems as if future American Lincoln models may be getting even bigger screens, though for an entirely different reason, as Ford CEO Jim Farley recently explained to Newsweek.
Ford Patent Filed For Adaptive Tire Pressure System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an adaptive tire pressure system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 3rd, 2021, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433719. The Ford Authority Take. Tire pressure monitoring systems that warn drivers of low air levels...
Ford CFO Says Overseas Markets Should Be Profitable This Year
Over the past couple of years, Ford has made some major changes to its overseas business, completely shuttering production in both Brazil and India while also making cuts in various other underperforming parts of its operations across the globe. In this case, the automaker is looking to turn its short term pain into long-term gain, however, as it anticipates turning a profit in the global markets it operates in this year, as Ford CFO John Lawler recently revealed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call.
Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center To Host U.S. Treasury Secretary
The Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is a fairly new complex where the automaker builds the Ford F-150 Lightning, its first-ever all-electric version of the perennially best-selling pickup. Back in May 2021, President Joe Biden was able to take an F-150 Lightning prototype for a spin in an impromptu event that garnered quite a few headlines, but he won’t be the only member of the current administration to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, it seems, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit the plant tomorrow to deliver a speech on Biden’s economic agenda, according to the Detroit Free Press.
