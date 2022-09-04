ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
Golf Digest

A FedEx Cup champ gets engaged, John Daly gets drunk on TV, and the most jaw-dropping golf shot of the year

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t believe how much happened this past week. Even with the PGA Tour observing Labor Day, golf fans were treated to a golfer-hosted cooking show teaser, a FedEx Cup champ getting engaged, and a beloved major champ getting drunk for a TV appearance. And that’s before we even get into the actual golf that was played. It’s almost too much to keep track of, but we’ll do our best. Let’s get to it. Before something else happens. Wait, something else definitely just happened.
InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?

Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Greg Norman
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed spotted wearing LIV Golf logo at Wentworth despite strict rules

Patrick Reed has defied the requests of the DP World Tour and worn the LIV Golf logo during a practice session ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. Reed, who has played in three of the four LIV Golf Invitationals so far, was spotted with the controversial logo on his shirt on the putting green at Wentworth.
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.

One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel in HEATED DEBATE about LIV Golf at BMW PGA

Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel were seen getting into a heated debate on the practice putting green at Wentworth ahead of this week's BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday afternoon. Horschel is defending the BMW PGA this week and is a member of both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour,...
golfmagic.com

Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour

Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion. Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.
golfmagic.com

TPC Sawgrass remove Cameron Smith's parking spot after LIV Golf move

The inevitable news that Cameron Smith had moved to the LIV Golf Invitational Series was finally revealed ahead of the Boston Invitational which was won by Dustin Johnson. The collective sigh could be heard across the golf world as the Champion Golfer of the Year, a player at the peak of his powers, had seemingly chosen the bags of millions that LIV offer over a PGA Tour legacy.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy declares "golf will survive" despite divide caused by LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf players shouldn't be playing at the BMW PGA Championship and the rumour mill surrounding the new series appeals more than the actual golf. The Northern Irishman told the press to "give him it all" at Wentworth on Wednesday as he talked LIV, expressed excitement for the DP World Tour 2024 schedule and stated the golf "pyramid" isn't broken.
