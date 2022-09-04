Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
Ravens increased contract offer to Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson set Week 1 as a deadline for his latest round of extension talks with the Ravens. If this is indeed a hard deadline, the Ravens are running out of time to avoid this situation dragging to a 2023 franchise tag. The team is believed to have increased its...
Davante Adams 'almost died' with Derek Carr while the two were teammates at Fresno State
Davante Adams said he "almost died" with former college and current Las Vegas Raiders teammate Derek Carr while whitewater rafting.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
Dan Quinn on Cowboys 'Fastest' Defense; Enough to Stop Tom Brady, Bucs?
The Cowboys will need every bit of speed to take down Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Dallas 'Arrogance': Inside Practice with New Cowboys OT Jason Peters, New Jersey Numbers & Injury Update
"I don't like the Cowboys,'' Peters said in 2018. "They're just arrogant, the organization, America's Team.''
The Rams' new $50 million linebacker says teams though it was a prank when he texted them in free agency
Bobby Wagner represented himself in free agency, and when he reached out to NFL teams, they didn't believe it was actually the Pro Bowler.
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
Sixers, former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell agree to two-year deal
Free agent big man Montrezl Harrell agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Sixers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports (via Twitter) that the second year will be a player option. While Wojnarowski doesn’t specify the terms of the agreement, Philadelphia already used its full mid-level exception...
NFC East guide: Expectations, predictions on Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders
The NFC East has been two things in recent years — weak and unpredictable. In the past four seasons, only two division teams have won more than nine games, and the six that made the playoffs produced only two postseason wins. And there is parity built into their badness....
Dan Campbell: We haven’t hid from last year’s “embarrassing” loss to Eagles
When Detroit played Philadelphia last year, the Lions suffered their worst loss of the season. The Eagles won the Week Eight contest 44-6 — the only time the Lions failed to score double-digit points in 2021. Philadelphia rushed for 236 yards in that game. Detroit managed only 228 total...
