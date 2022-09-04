Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crabby’s Oceanside to Add New Tiki Bar Concept in Daytona Beach
Popular seaside restaurant looks to integrate a tiki bar to its existing structure
click orlando
‘It’s an eyesore:’ Condemnation notice given for Daytona Beach condo site
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An unfinished condominium tower foundation near Oakridge Boulevard is decaying, and neighbors are calling it a major eyesore. Daytona Beach city leaders also called it dangerous. The city condemned it last week, but now, Daytona Beach officials are working with the owners on a plan...
click orlando
Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain expected to drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home
A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman bitten by shark in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being bitten by a shark, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. The 27-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was wading in waist-deep water north of New Smyrna Beach when she was bitten by a shark around 2:30 p.m., beach officials said.
click orlando
Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police. A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said. [TRENDING:...
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
travellemming.com
25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)
Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
lakemarylife.com
Orlando Sanford International Airport
A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
Florida neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.
Daytona Tortugas host final Bob Ross bobblehead night of the season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Want a Bob Ross bobblehead? The Daytona Tortugas are offering you one last chance this season. The first 1,000 people in attendance at the team’s game on Saturday, Sept. 10, will get a bobblehead of the famed TV painter. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Comments / 0