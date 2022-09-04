ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City restaurant catches fire

An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Soaring to the heavens

Pausing along the mountain trail, I looked off to the west as the tram cabin passed over tower three and out over the cirque. As the old red car made its way downhill to pass, the futuristic design of the new blue cabin stood out as it made its way up to Hidden Peak.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: Moving the moose

It’s a funny thing when you move to the mountains — they have a way of moving you. At least, they should. But if the recent chatter on Nextdoor — which is essentially a social media app for neighborhoods — is any indication, it seems some people move to the mountains and have no problem demanding the wildlife here be removed.
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Fractional ownership incursion destructive

The guest editorial by Sarah Filosa, Pacaso Public Affairs Manager in Park City, that appeared in the September 3-6 edition of the Park Record, completely misrepresents the impact of unchecked fractional ownership in single family neighborhoods. The incursion of Pacaso into many communities has resulted in a flurry of activity....
PARK CITY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Waldorf Astoria Park City Hotel in Utah Sold

The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO of Wolfgramm Capital, Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital adds the luxury hotel to its portfolio within its first year of business. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some

SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
MILLCREEK, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Dummar’s old gas station gets a fresh coat of paint

WILLARD – They’re making a few changes to a Willard landmark of sorts. Karen Ewell owned the property at 7130 US-89, Willard for 22 years and sold cars at the location. Karen’s Kars was the name of the establishment. Brandon Ewell, her son, is the new owner...
WILLARD, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109

Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
MILLCREEK, UT
utahstories.com

HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene

When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat

TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
TOOELE, UT

