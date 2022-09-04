Read full article on original website
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Park Record
Park City restaurant catches fire
An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Park Record
Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Soaring to the heavens
Pausing along the mountain trail, I looked off to the west as the tram cabin passed over tower three and out over the cirque. As the old red car made its way downhill to pass, the futuristic design of the new blue cabin stood out as it made its way up to Hidden Peak.
Park Record
Amy Roberts: Moving the moose
It’s a funny thing when you move to the mountains — they have a way of moving you. At least, they should. But if the recent chatter on Nextdoor — which is essentially a social media app for neighborhoods — is any indication, it seems some people move to the mountains and have no problem demanding the wildlife here be removed.
Dave Matthews Band returns to Salt Lake City for indoor show
Dave Matthews Band is set to return to Utah for the first time in over three years this fall, but this time they're bringing the show indoors, something they haven't done in decades.
gastronomicslc.com
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
Salt Lake City ties all-time record temperature at 107F
Calling it simply a "dry heat" just won't cut it as Salt Lake City tied its all-time record for hottest temperature ever on Wednesday.
Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
Public meeting for Heber Valley Airport master plan to be held Sept. 22
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — In a press release from August 31, Heber City announced that they will hold a public meeting about plans to update Heber Valley Airport. The meeting […]
Park Record
Guest editorial: Fractional ownership incursion destructive
The guest editorial by Sarah Filosa, Pacaso Public Affairs Manager in Park City, that appeared in the September 3-6 edition of the Park Record, completely misrepresents the impact of unchecked fractional ownership in single family neighborhoods. The incursion of Pacaso into many communities has resulted in a flurry of activity....
Evacuations due to wildfire in Ogden now lifted
Homes were evacuated temporarily Tuesday as the Valley Fire encompassed up to nine acres and burned on a hillside in Ogden.
hotelnewsresource.com
Waldorf Astoria Park City Hotel in Utah Sold
The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO of Wolfgramm Capital, Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital adds the luxury hotel to its portfolio within its first year of business. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.
kslnewsradio.com
Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some
SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
cachevalleydaily.com
Dummar’s old gas station gets a fresh coat of paint
WILLARD – They’re making a few changes to a Willard landmark of sorts. Karen Ewell owned the property at 7130 US-89, Willard for 22 years and sold cars at the location. Karen’s Kars was the name of the establishment. Brandon Ewell, her son, is the new owner...
buildingsaltlake.com
Street project in the Granary shows what SLC could do with its wide streets
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A proposal to dramatically alter the design of a street in the heart of...
utahrealtygroup.com
2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109
Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
utahstories.com
HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene
When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
Valley Fire in Ogden believed to be human-caused
Firefighters are continuing to work to contain the Valley Fire, which caused more than two dozen homes to be evacuated initially and another 10 homes around 10:30 p.m. after it flared up again.
kslnewsradio.com
Schools closing early in the Tooele School District, due to heat
TOOELE, Utah — West Elementary school along with another school in the Tooele School District is dealing with air conditioning problems. As a result, the schools will be releasing students early. Today and tomorrow, Sept. 6 and 7, West Elementary and Settlement Canyon Elementary will release students early. The...
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City eyes landscaping regulation changes amid ongoing confusion, drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Darin Mano says he knows how confusing Salt Lake City's landscaping ordinance can be even as a member of the Salt Lake City Council. There are plenty of rules in place, that now seemingly contradict recent efforts to conserve water, inside a large document that isn't easy to read.
