Soccer

Official: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Well, some things never change, eh? Chelsea have shocked the football world once again (even though none of this should be shocking at this point), by sacking Thomas Tuchel today, after a poor run of form that saw the Blues pick up just 3 wins from 7 across all competitions.
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
Keita Called Up to Guinea Squad Despite Injury

Despite being injured, Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita has been called up to the Guinea squad for the upcoming friendlies against Algeria and the Ivory Coast for the international break in September that will begin after the 18th. Can’t come soon enough, if you ask me. The mystery deepens....
Haaland Nominated for Premier League Award

Erling Haaland has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for August. The striker has made a blistering start to life in the Premier League, and bagged nine goals in his first five matches in August, including two successive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. His...
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli

So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
Everton’s latest injury could be the most damaging

Just when things were starting to look promising for Everton with the squad starting to settle after the transfer window shut and some encouraging performances to build on, the injury monster has reared its head again at Finch Farm. The club reported yesterday in a short and terse statement that...
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – The Opposition

Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester as the battle of the Premier League’s unbeaten teams commences. Neither team have suffered defeat this season and both have exactly the same record – W4 D2, with City’s superior goal difference being the only separating factor between the two. Spurs have been touted as our ‘bogey’ team, a myth that we’ll dispel in a separate article, but here, we take a look at the visitor’s season so far.
Everton news: Double injury blow, Harwood-Bellis linked

The injury bug is back at Finch Farm, and it’s claimed one of Everton’s best performers this season - Jordan Pickford is expected to miss at least a couple of games with a thigh injury. [EFC]. Third choice keeper Andy Lonergan is also out with a knee issue,...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Humiliating 1-4 Loss to Napoli

Well that was a dreadful experience all-round. The Reds set the tone for the night by conceding a big chance and shot off the post in the very first minute of play, and things didn’t much improve from there, as Napoli thoroughly pummeled the Reds from pillar to post and ran out deserved three-goal winners. Having hit the post, missed a penalty and seen a certain goal cleared off the line, the Partenopei will feel they should have put up historic numbers here.
Europa League preview and Arsenal recap

Colin and Pauly preview Manchester United UEFA Europa League group stage campaign and discuss how they think the squad should be rotated in those matches before moving on to recap United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal from last Sunday. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to...
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football

Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
Graham Potter agrees ‘long-term deal’ to take over as head coach at Chelsea — report

Graham Potter is set to be Chelsea’s next head coach after “verbally” agreeing a “long-term deal” with the club, reports Matt Law in the Telegraph. Meetings with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali evidently went quite well yesterday, with Potter now tying up “loose ends” at Brighton and then coming over to the Bridge for good, and sharpish, with three of his usual staff members in tow. An announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon (Thursday) and the 47-year-old is expected to be in the dugout by the time we kick-off against Fulham on Saturday, 3pm.
