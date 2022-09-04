BENNINGTON, Vt. — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1, The Hermitage Club in Wilmington, VT, is opening its doors to members and non-members for the Hermitage Hoedown. The event will raise funds for Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, which includes the renovation and expansion of the institution’s Emergency Department and the construction of an all-new regional Cancer Center. The new Kendall Emergency Department and Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will impact care for residents of southern Vermont, northern Berkshire County, and eastern New York.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO