BOO! Pittsfield Halloween Parade is Back
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tyler Street will be a haunted ground of ghosts and ghouls once more this year. The city's annual Halloween parade returns on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last parade was in 2019. Recreation and Special...
Berkshire County Historical Society Offering Free Arrowhead Tour
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer Architecture and Landscape at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead, a free walking tour with long-time tour guide John Dickson and Executive Director Lesley Herzberg at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11. Dickson will provide an overview of the architectural features of...
The Mount to Host Dual-language Concert with MISTER G
LENOX, Mass. — The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home, will host a free dual-language concert and Storywalk at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, featuring beloved children's author and musician, MISTER G. The 2015 Latin Grammy award-winner for Best Children's Album, MISTER G is a star in the world of...
Tara Jacobs Wins Nomination for Governor's Council
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Tara Jacobs is poised to become the first Berkshire County representative on the Governor's Council. The School Committee member stunned the powers that be with an upset win over three attorneys for the Democratic nomination for the 8th District. "It's amazing ... It was a...
SVHC to Have Hermitage Hoedown Fundraiser Oct. 1
BENNINGTON, Vt. — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1, The Hermitage Club in Wilmington, VT, is opening its doors to members and non-members for the Hermitage Hoedown. The event will raise funds for Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, which includes the renovation and expansion of the institution’s Emergency Department and the construction of an all-new regional Cancer Center. The new Kendall Emergency Department and Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will impact care for residents of southern Vermont, northern Berkshire County, and eastern New York.
Lanesborough Library, Town Hall Upgrades Coming
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Planned upgrades to the library and Town Hall are still in progress despite supply-chain related delays. The town voted at a special town meeting in January to approve $100,000 of free cash to renovate several aspects of town hall and the library. Proposed improvements include new carpet, new windows, washing and painting of both the interior and exterior of the building.
Bowler Wins Third Term as Berkshire County Sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Family, friends, and supporters for Sheriff Thomas Bowler gathered around the television watching intensely at the results as updated on Pittsfield Community Television. Loud cheers erupted in the ballroom of Berkshire Hills Country Club as the displayed results fulfilled their hopes. "He's an excellent candidate. And...
Lenox Harriers Start Season Strong
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – After dealing with an injury most of last year, Pittsfield senior Kellie Harrington made a successful return to competition on Wednesday. Harrington covered the cross country course at Mount Greylock Regional School in 20 minutes, 39.31 seconds to finish well ahead of the field in the Berkshire County League’s season-opening meet.
Shugrue Cruises to Victory in District Attorney Primary
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Andrea Harrington twice beat her opponent four years ago to become the first woman district attorney. But an unhappy electorate voted against giving her another term on Tuesday, boosting defense attorney Timothy Shugrue as the county's top prosecutor. With no Republican running in the general election,...
Polling Stations in Berkshire County
Polls are open in Massachusetts from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for state & federal elections, including primaries; municipal election times vary. Cheshire: Community Senior Center, 119 School St. Clarksburg: Senior Center, Cross Road. Dalton: Community Center, Main Street. Egremont: Fire station, Egremont Plain Road. Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk...
MCLA Sees Upward Trend in Enrollment, Return to Campus Living
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts is hoping an upward trend in enrollment will continue as the fall semester begins this week. The college's numbers have dipped precipitously over the years. But the latest figures see a slight bump in freshman and transfers, and a return to campus living.
Chicopee Comp Shuts Out Pittsfield
CHICOPEE, Mass. -- The Chicopee Comp girls soccer team handed Pittsfield a 4-0 loss on Wednesday in the Generals' season opener. "I am proud of the girls and their work rate," Pittsfield coach Harold Asher said. "We just need to work on creating more high-quality chances. A lot of positives to be taken away from the game, but there is plenty of work ahead of us."
Williamstown's Water Street Project Pared to 21 Units
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Developers looking to build mixed income housing at the site of the former Grange Hall on Water Street have again modified their plans, this time lowering the number of units to 21. Architect Hicks Stone was before the board of the town's Affordable Housing Trust on...
Clark Art to Screen "Summer of Soul" Documentary Sept. 14
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Clark Art Institute partners with Images Cinema to screen Summer of Soul, the Oscar-winning documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The film will be shown outdoors near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool at dusk, around 7:30 p.m. Over the course...
Mount Greylock Volleyball Sweeps Belchertown
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. – Celina Savage recorded 11 kills Wednesday to lead the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Belchertown in the Mounties’ season opener. Kylie Sweren and Charlotte Coody passed out 18 and 16 assists, respectively, as Mount Greylock prevailed, 25-19, 25-12, 25-6. Sweren added...
Robert E. LaForest, 70
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Robert Edward LaForest, 70, of North Adams, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening, September 6, 2022, at Berkshire Medical Center, with his children and grandchildren by his side. Born in North Adams on May 10, 1952, he was the eldest of seven children of Herman Edward and...
Berkshire Kind Has Plans for Former Starbase Technologies
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Kind has changed the location of its proposed facility and plans to be fully operational in less than one year. Originally to be built in the William Stanley Business Park, the cannabis company now plans to convert the former Starbase Technologies at the corner of Peck's and Valentine Roads into a cultivation and manufacturing facility.
Ezan Scores Twice to Lift Taconic Boys in Opener
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Ezra Ezan scored two goals and set up a third Wednesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over Commerce. Nicholas Silva Plazas, Zach Sullivan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a goal, and Caleb Peprah recorded an assist in the season-opening win. Taconic...
Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Putnam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Taconic volleyball team Wednesday started their season with a bang, sweeping in three sets a Putnam team that the Thunder could not beat a year ago. Brenna McNeice filled the stat sheet with six aces, six digs and six assists in the 25-22, 25-13, 25-22 win.
Repair Operations on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound Week of Sept. 5
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime bridge repair work and overnight guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee, and Becket from 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Lane closures will be in...
