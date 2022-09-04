Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The...
wtmj.com
Data leak links Wisconsinites to Oath Keepers militia group
WISCONSIN- More than a dozen people with ties to law enforcement, military service, or public office, have been linked to the Oath Keepers group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 600 people living in Wisconsin with ties to the group. A list of more than 38-thousand names was leaked by the non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets, in September of 2021.
wtmj.com
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
wtmj.com
Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans and released nine weeks before the election. It is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers unveiled highlights of the plan Tuesday that he will formally introduce next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election. Michels and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos spoke out against the proposal.
wtmj.com
At least two Wisconsin leaders on Oath Keepers list say they didn’t know what the organization was about when they joined
MILWAUKEE – At least two of the Wisconsin leaders named on a list of current and former members of the Oath Keepers say they were disillusioned as to what the group was really about when they joined. Darla LeClair currently serves as the vice president of the Two Rivers...
wtmj.com
Guidance approved for disabled Wisconsin absentee voters
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has approved guidance for local election clerks making clear that voters with disabilities can receive help from others when mailing or delivering absentee ballots. The commission voted 4-2 on Tuesday to approve the guidance, which was ordered by a federal judge last week. All three Democrats and one Republican voted in favor of the guidance, while Republican commissioner Don Millis and Robert Spindell voted against it. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that proposals by Millis and Spindell seeking to require those assisting voters to fill out a form proving their identity failed along 3-3 split votes with Democrats opposed.
wtmj.com
Construction Rubble: What do they do with it all?
Raise your hand if you’ve driven through the plethora of construction zones and wondered “WHAT A MESS!” The concrete rubble left behind after the various demolition operations are piled HIGH along the staging areas of both I-43 and I-41. Well what do they do with all this?
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Camping
Nearly half covered by forests, crisscrossed by 84,000 miles of rivers and dotted with more than 15,000 inland lakes, Wisconsin’s natural resources beckon to be explored. Here’s to late nights around the bonfire and long days in the outdoors. Hit the trails on an ATV in Black River...
wtmj.com
Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year. Wilson...
