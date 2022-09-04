MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans and released nine weeks before the election. It is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers unveiled highlights of the plan Tuesday that he will formally introduce next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election. Michels and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos spoke out against the proposal.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO