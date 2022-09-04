ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

KANSAS CITY —A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school...
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights

TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and legislators on a bipartisan state council reviewed without objection a $50,000 settlement for wrongful conviction of a Wichita man sentenced to prison for possession of a nine-inch folding knife the district court concluded met the legal definition of a weapon. The State Finance...
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Amtrak cancels Southwest Chief due to pending rail strike

CHICAGO — Amtrak is canceling the Southwest Chief that travels across Kansas and many other long-distance routes as the rail carrier continues to assess the ongoing freight rail management - labor contract negotiations, according to a media release. Railroad workers are prepared to go on strike later this week,...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
Upstream drought has dropped Missouri River by a foot

Prolonged drought in the upstream Missouri River basin has triggered a reduction of water flowing into the Missouri River, lowering the river level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the water level a full foot from Nebraska City to Kansas City, which he says will have an impact on navigation this fall.
