GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
Founding member of Senate conservative caucus explores '24 run for Mo. governor
Eigel barred from running for Senate again due to term limits. Missouri Sen. Bill Eigel, a St. Charles County Republican who helped establish a faction of GOP senators that tied the legislature in procedural knots over the last two years, is exploring a run for governor. Eigel announced his intentions...
Kansas governor candidates debate at the State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The crowd was raucous as usual for the debate at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, but the candidates did little in the way of policy pronouncing. The closest thing to news to come out of the Saturday event was Gov. Laura Kelly's assertion that she would create a cabinet-level position for early childhood education and child care.
Kansas AG candidate resigns from 'We Build the Wall' board
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from the...
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest Missouri. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are families that are not talking to each...
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
KANSAS CITY —A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school...
Kan. sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
St. Joseph-based Air Guard flew relief missions indirectly tied to war in Ukraine
A couple of military aircraft from the Air National Guard base in St. Joseph flew missions in Europe this summer, indirectly tied to European efforts to aid those suffering from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Colonel John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Group, says the unit based at Rosecrans...
Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and legislators on a bipartisan state council reviewed without objection a $50,000 settlement for wrongful conviction of a Wichita man sentenced to prison for possession of a nine-inch folding knife the district court concluded met the legal definition of a weapon. The State Finance...
Gov. Parson appoints Tubbs as 4th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Brain Tubbs of Mound City as Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit. Tubbs currently operates his own private law practice. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and agribusiness as well as a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Missouri Department of Conservation looks to clear out species of invasive carp
A number of invasive carp species have taken over the Lower Grand River and now the Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to remove them. Invasive carp come in a variety of species, the most common locally is the Bighead Carp. They reproduce easily, often crowding the rivers. Missouri Department...
Amtrak cancels Southwest Chief due to pending rail strike
CHICAGO — Amtrak is canceling the Southwest Chief that travels across Kansas and many other long-distance routes as the rail carrier continues to assess the ongoing freight rail management - labor contract negotiations, according to a media release. Railroad workers are prepared to go on strike later this week,...
Missouri man dies after ATV strikes embankment, overturns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Saturday in St. Clair County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Arctic Cat ATV driven by Alvin R. Stevens, 36, Osceola, was northbound on Southwest 25 Road one mile east of Roscoe. The ATV...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
Upstream drought has dropped Missouri River by a foot
Prolonged drought in the upstream Missouri River basin has triggered a reduction of water flowing into the Missouri River, lowering the river level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the water level a full foot from Nebraska City to Kansas City, which he says will have an impact on navigation this fall.
Kan. largest school district will put metal detectors in all high schools
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
Sheriff: 13-year-old accused of bomb threat at Kansas Capitol
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Kansas State Capitol and have made an arrest. This week, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received information of a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol through a social media platform, according to a media release.
Missouri man accused of DWI after car strikes utility pole
CALDWELL COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Sunday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Logan M. Bowley, 25, Polo, was eastbound on MO 116 three miles west of Braymer. The car traveled off the...
