Ellsworth Volleyball Beats GSA 3-1
In the "Battle of the Eagles", the Ellsworth Eagles beat George Stevens Academy 3-1 on Tuesday, September 6th in Blue Hill. The individual set scores were 14-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 Here are the Ellsworth Stat Highlights thanks to Coach Calandro. Rachel Endre 4 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs. Skyler Clayton...
Hermon Hawks 6 – Ellsworth Eagles 1 [PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Girls' Soccer Team traveled to Pottle Field in Hermon to take on the Hawks, on Tuesday night, September 6th, but it was Hermon coming away victorious 6-1. Hermon led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half. Lyndsee Reed had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead...
6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun 5K Run – September 10
The 6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun Run 5K will be held rain or shine this Saturday September 10th at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Spooky Neon! Come dressed in your favorite costume attire! This family friendly event starts at Downeast Horizons located at 77 Union Street in Ellsworth.
Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10
Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8
There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
Meet the Ellsworth High School Fall Cheerleaders [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth Fall Cheerleaders gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
Sunrise and Sunset Times in Bar Harbor – September 2022
Happy September 1st! Here are the Sunrise and Sunset Times for Bar Harbor in September, 2022. The first day of Fall is Thursday, September 22nd. The Full Moon in September is on Saturday September 10th. According to tradition, the September Full Moon is known as the Harvest of Full Corn Moon.
Riley is Missing in Sullivan
Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair
Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
First National Bank and Others Will Match Donations to the SPCA of Hancock County Up to $15,000
If you love dogs and cats/kittens you might want to reach for your credit card right now and make a donation to help support the SPCA of Hancock County. Right now, First National Bank and other generous donors will match your donation dollar for dollar up to $15,000. That means...
19 Cruise Ships to Call 44 Times on Bar Harbor in September 2022
Provided the weather holds, 19 cruise ships will call on Bar Harbor 44 times in September 2022. Leading the way is the Norwegian Pearl, who will call on Bar Harbor 5 times during the month, followed by the Norwegian Breakaway who will call on Bar Harbor 4 times during the month.
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
Huge Drug Bust In Cambridge Lands 4 In Jail, Removes $225K Of Fentanyl Off Streets
A month's worth of hard work and a traffic stop landed 4 people in jail and cleared the streets of Maine of $225-thousand dollars worth of Fentanyl. Members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency along with the Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations have been working together to track down how a significant amount of the drug had made its way into the state and was being distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties.
Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle
A Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle. Emergency responders were called to Cross Street in Bar Harbor, in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officials found that it was the owner of the vehicle who had been hit.
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
Washington County Man Sentenced to Life for 3 Murders in 2020
A Northfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murders of 3 Washington County residents and the attempted murder of another. Thomas Bonfanti was in court on Friday, August 26th, and received three consecutive life sentences for the murders of three people:. Shawn Currey, 57.
Blue Hill Man, 26, Dies in a Single-Vehicle Crash
A 26-year-old Blue Hill man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Carson Crocker was killed in the crash that was reported to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill and found a maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, belonging to Crocker.
Pet Of The Week: Gorgeous & Goofy& A Great Mouser…Meet Ophelia
According to the SPCA of Hancock County's Executive Director, Nicole Rediker, if you're in the market for a new housemate who will provide both companionship and entertainment, Ophelia is the cat for you!. "Look no further, because this beautiful brown tabby is the one! At not even a year old...
