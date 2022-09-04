ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Volleyball Beats GSA 3-1

In the "Battle of the Eagles", the Ellsworth Eagles beat George Stevens Academy 3-1 on Tuesday, September 6th in Blue Hill. The individual set scores were 14-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 Here are the Ellsworth Stat Highlights thanks to Coach Calandro. Rachel Endre 4 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs. Skyler Clayton...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Hermon Hawks 6 – Ellsworth Eagles 1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles Girls' Soccer Team traveled to Pottle Field in Hermon to take on the Hawks, on Tuesday night, September 6th, but it was Hermon coming away victorious 6-1. Hermon led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half. Lyndsee Reed had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10

Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8

There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Riley is Missing in Sullivan

Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
SULLIVAN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair

Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Huge Drug Bust In Cambridge Lands 4 In Jail, Removes $225K Of Fentanyl Off Streets

A month's worth of hard work and a traffic stop landed 4 people in jail and cleared the streets of Maine of $225-thousand dollars worth of Fentanyl. Members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency along with the Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations have been working together to track down how a significant amount of the drug had made its way into the state and was being distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties.
CAMBRIDGE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA

A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?

If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Blue Hill Man, 26, Dies in a Single-Vehicle Crash

A 26-year-old Blue Hill man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Carson Crocker was killed in the crash that was reported to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill and found a maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, belonging to Crocker.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

