Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest
It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.
Nature-Lover’s Oasis: Explore the Hudson Valley’s Secret Boardwalk
The Hudson Valley gains the hearts of locals and those who visit. From its natural beauty all year round to its extensive history, local food, and farmer's market options, there's something for everyone. The Hudson Valley is loved by all, especially some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Have you ever spotted...
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides locals and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Events are Happening In September Hudson Valley, NY?
The calendar has flipped and we are also flipping seasons in September. The fall fun is rolling into the Hudson Valley at full steam. Before you know it, our calendars will be full of all things chilly and pumpkin spice. I decided to get the ball rolling by finding a...
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York
Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York. Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York. The winning ticket...
Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location
A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway
One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
‘Tragic’ Week: 2nd Death in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A second person drowned in a "beautiful" river in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, Sept. 3, around 1:30 p.m., the White Lake Fire Company responded as part of the Sullivan County Dive Task Force to a report of a drowning on the Delaware River in the Yulan Fire Department. Drowning...
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
Dangerous Flooding Possible For Hudson Valley, New York
Flood watches and advisories have been issued for the entire Hudson Valley. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible in the Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Flood Watch For Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. A Flood Watch remains in effect for...
HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations
We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
These Are the Only 4 Forms of ID Used to Buy Alcohol in NYS
When was the last time you were ID'd when you went to buy alcohol? Or cigarettes? Or Whipped Cream? What form of identification is legal for you to show in New York State?. Did you even know that you are limited to very specific forms of identification? For example, your work ID or even your pistol permit is not eligible to be used to buy alcohol in New York State.
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Can You Succeed With the New York Stop Reading Challenge?
Have you ever been asked to stop reading? Seriously, stop reading. Can you do it? If you have been reading since you were young it could be a challenge for you. This isn't asking you to just not pick up a book or computer for a day. This challenge is...
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
Want Fish Tackle in Your Face? Who Can Get Pierced in New York?
Do you want to get your face pierced? Your tongue? Another part of your body? Do you need to do anything to be able to legally get yourself pierced in New York State?. Not just talking about getting your ear's pierced, but everything else. So what do you need to do to add to your body art? Here are a few things:
