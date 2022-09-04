ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest

It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.
WALDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Pumpkin Pie#Cup Of Coffee#Dairy#Brown Sugar#Fall Foliage#Food Drink#The Ready Coffee Fall
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dangerous Flooding Possible For Hudson Valley, New York

Flood watches and advisories have been issued for the entire Hudson Valley. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible in the Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Flood Watch For Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. A Flood Watch remains in effect for...
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?

Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

These Are the Only 4 Forms of ID Used to Buy Alcohol in NYS

When was the last time you were ID'd when you went to buy alcohol? Or cigarettes? Or Whipped Cream? What form of identification is legal for you to show in New York State?. Did you even know that you are limited to very specific forms of identification? For example, your work ID or even your pistol permit is not eligible to be used to buy alcohol in New York State.
POLITICS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy