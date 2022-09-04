ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Is Open To Hollywood Film With John Cena Or The Rock

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair could one day be trading the ring for the silver screen as she’s not opposed to a career in Hollywood. Belair has been one of WWE’s most prominently featured Superstars since her call-up to the main roster, having reigns as RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion and winning the 2021 Women’s Rumble match.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The English monarch passed after serving as the Queen for 70 years. Following the news of her Majesty passing away, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. You can check out some tweets from William Regal, Paige,...
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 447 answer and hint: Friday, September 9

If you'd like to read a few hints and tips to help strengthen your daily Wordle game then you'll find all of those and more on this very page. Those in need of the answer to the September 9 (447) Wordle are just a short scroll away from today's solution.
