Corona, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail

(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession Pleads Not Guilty

(CNS) – A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs Pleaded not guilty Wednesday to firearm charges, officials said. Sean Hatley, 44, pleaded not guilty to being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession

A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Coachella House Party

A 17-year-old is behind bars Wednesday accused of killing one person and injuring another at a party in Coachella. Deputies with the Riverside County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday around 11:51 p.m. While arriving at...
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Killed in Murrieta Jail, Allegedly By Fellow Inmate

MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee

A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting

COACHELLA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]

Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
RIVERSIDE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Detectives investigating death of man on westside

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man found dead, early Wednesday, Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Investigators responded, at 12:05 a.m., to a death investigation in the 44500 block of Valley Central Way, just north of Avenue J.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash

Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Body Found in Menifee Park, No Signs Foul Play

A man was discovered dead in a Menifee park Wednesday, but police said there were no signs of foul play. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was located at about 8 a.m. adjacent to a tennis court at Wheatfield Park, in the 30600 block of Menifee Road. According...
MENIFEE, CA

