Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs Pleaded not guilty Wednesday to firearm charges, officials said. Sean Hatley, 44, pleaded not guilty to being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession
A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Coachella House Party
A 17-year-old is behind bars Wednesday accused of killing one person and injuring another at a party in Coachella. Deputies with the Riverside County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday around 11:51 p.m. While arriving at...
Inmate Killed in Murrieta Jail, Allegedly By Fellow Inmate
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta was killed by another inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, was accused of killing the unidentified male inmate during an altercation Tuesday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said the inmate...
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Police arrest armed suspect who allegedly took $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers in Rialto
An armed suspect who allegedly committed a robbery of $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers from a store in Rialto was arrested, according to a Facebook post by the Rialto Police Department on Sept. 6. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Foothill Boulevard, when...
Armed robbery occurs at Victoria Gardens; rumors of active shooter incident are false
An armed robbery took place at the Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga on the evening of Sept. 5, but contrary to rumors, no persons were injured in a shooting, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the mall...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
Detectives investigating death of man on westside
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man found dead, early Wednesday, Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Investigators responded, at 12:05 a.m., to a death investigation in the 44500 block of Valley Central Way, just north of Avenue J.
Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash
Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
Woman arrested after remains of man missing since 2014 discovered in makeshift tomb
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was arrested last week after police found the remains of a man who'd been missing since 2014 in a makeshift ‘tomb’ at a San Bernardino home. Trista Spicer, 43, of San Bernardino, was booked on suspicion of murder on Sept. 2 for...
Woman is arrested on murder charge after human remains are found in makeshift tomb
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a murder charge after human remains of a man were found in a makeshift tomb on the San Bernardino property where they both had lived, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The victim, Eric Mercado, had been reported missing by his family in...
Fontana deputies conduct welfare check on two children and arrest two suspects
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station conducted a welfare check on two children at a residence in Bloomington and arrested two suspects, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 12:20 a.m., deputies were asked to check the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who was at...
Police: Body Found in Menifee Park, No Signs Foul Play
A man was discovered dead in a Menifee park Wednesday, but police said there were no signs of foul play. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was located at about 8 a.m. adjacent to a tennis court at Wheatfield Park, in the 30600 block of Menifee Road. According...
Fairview Fire fire today: Emergency declared near Hemet after 7,000-acre blaze kills 2 and torches homes in California
AN emergency has been declared in Riverside County after two people died and as firefighters continue to battle the 7,000-acre Fairview Fire near Hemet. The blaze erupted in California at around 3.37pm on Monday and was burning in light to medium vegetation, according to fire officials. Authorities have not yet...
