Alameda County, CA

KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility

A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVU FOX 2

Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen

A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In Oakland street takeovers, young stunt drivers outmaneuver the police

OAKLAND, CALIF. — The sound of revving engines and shrieking tires reverberates across the city, disrupting the quiet of the wee hours. The cacophony comes from an intersection, taken over by young drivers and designated as “the pit,” a proving ground where they can display acrobatic yet reckless drift-driving skills. Rings of spectators gather around a vortex of cars careening around one another — often with screaming passengers hanging out of the windows.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland drug dealer arrested with large stash of narcotics after months-long investigation

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After an investigation over the last several months, a narcotics dealer from Oakland was arrested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a press release. Authorities believe Cristian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, was selling crystal methamphetamine in Marin County — more than 12 ounces of it. Diaz-Villatoro was arrested in San […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA

