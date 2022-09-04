Read full article on original website
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown, armored truck guard shot
Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center is on lockdown following a shooting nearby just before noon. Reports say an armored truck guard had just picked up money and was on his way back to the truck when he was shot.
Family of Antioch man who died in police restraint wants attorney general review
Attorneys for the family of a Bay Area Navy veteran who died while police restrained him are asking the attorney general's office to review the Contra Costa County district attorney's decision not to criminally charge the four officers involved in the December 2020 death.
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility
A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
Manhunt ends for deputy accused of double homicide
An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy went on the run for 12 hours after he allegedly shot two people today in the East Bay, according to Dublin police.
Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
Court injunction restricts use of less-lethal munitions by county sheriff's deputies, Oakland police
Two people wounded by less-lethal munitions fired by Alameda County sheriff’s deputies during the George Floyd protests in Oakland in 2020 will share $250,000 following a permanent injunction against Oakland police and the Sheriff’s Office, lawyers for the two people said Thursday. In addition, the injunction restricts the...
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
1 man shot, 10 cars hit by gunfire in late-night SF shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in San Francisco, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Turk Street and Buchanan Street where 10 cars were hit by gunfire. Police said a man was found shot on Larch Way. The adult […]
Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen
A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
Video captures couple stealing French bulldog 'Bruno' in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man and woman caught on video taking a French bulldog named Bruno. The couple was seen in surveillance video near Meekland and Lewelling in San Leandro tracking Bruno after he got lost from the family's yard.
In Oakland street takeovers, young stunt drivers outmaneuver the police
OAKLAND, CALIF. — The sound of revving engines and shrieking tires reverberates across the city, disrupting the quiet of the wee hours. The cacophony comes from an intersection, taken over by young drivers and designated as “the pit,” a proving ground where they can display acrobatic yet reckless drift-driving skills. Rings of spectators gather around a vortex of cars careening around one another — often with screaming passengers hanging out of the windows.
Oakland drug dealer arrested with large stash of narcotics after months-long investigation
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After an investigation over the last several months, a narcotics dealer from Oakland was arrested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a press release. Authorities believe Cristian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, was selling crystal methamphetamine in Marin County — more than 12 ounces of it. Diaz-Villatoro was arrested in San […]
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Woman, 74, attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 74-year-old robbery victim said she is scared and angry about an attack in broad daylight over the weekend in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood. Mary asked KTVU not to reveal her identity, but said she's speaking out to warn others and raise awareness. She suspected she was targeted...
Angry reaction at San Rafael council meeting after violent police takedown of gardener with beer
"JUSTICE FOR MATEO": The crowd was especially upset with the smiles of both officers after, with one officer telling colleagues that the gardener who was violently taken down "had a bad day."
