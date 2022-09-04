ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone used my photos to catfish men. I didn't change how I posted, and it just happened again.

By Kelly Burch
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Victoria Featherstone Pearce

  • Victoria Featherstone Pearce is a UK animal-rights activist and model.
  • Her pictures were used by catfishers five years ago, and again more recently.
  • This is Featherstone Pearce's story, as told to Kelly Burch.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Victoria Featherstone Pearce. It has been edited for length and clarity.

After I had just gotten married five years ago, I was surprised when a friend messaged me the link to a Twitter profile I had never seen. The headline picture was of me on a trip to Italy, the one I got engaged during. The profile picture was me with a tiny rescue dog in my lap. But the name wasn't mine, and the bio — "looking for a serious relationship" — certainly didn't describe me.

My likeness was being used by a catfisher , someone looking to lure people into false relationships and probably scam them, too.

I'm in the UK, but I had seen the MTV show " Catfish. " The stories were so outrageous that I thought they were made for TV. But it was happening to me in a roundabout way.

I didn't know how to feel. At first, I wanted to laugh. I'm 51 now and was in my mid-40s at the time. I'm no spring chicken, so it felt oddly complimentary that a catfisher was using my pictures.

Then I got a bit creeped out. I'm not one to worry, but it seems to me that catfishers play a risky game. What if they meet up with someone dangerous or make someone so enraged that they get bent on revenge? I realized there was some risk for me, too. My husband is extremely level-headed, but I could easily see a martial blowup if a less even-tempered man found a profile with a picture of his new wife "looking for love."

I reported the page and got it taken down

Despite all that, catfishing didn't make me change how I posted my pictures online. I'm the founder of a dog-rescue charity, K-9 Angels . I need to be active online to attract volunteers and donors. I reported the catfish page and moved on when it was taken down.

But just last week, I got another message, this one from a stranger. It was a screenshot of a dating profile containing my likeness. It also had the WhatsApp number of a woman the person said tried to scam him out of money.

This time, I didn't know what to think. I haven't dealt with this catfisher yet. I don't want drama in my life, and it's going to take time and emotional effort to have the fake profile taken down. At the same time, I don't want pictures of me floating around online attached to false information. That undermines the carefully crafted public image I've made for myself and my charity.

I was also a little worried that I was the target of a scam. The world has seen just how sophisticated these catfishers can be. I don't want to be scammed myself.

This is a risk to online life

When you look at a few of my pictures online, it's clear I've led a pretty glamorous life. But that's not what my day-to-day life looks like. Realistic photos would show me out in the yard using a pooper-scooper to clean up after my seven dogs.

But scammers don't want that: They want the images that seem too good to be true. The whole thing is bizarre to me and just a little creepy. Unfortunately, anyone can take a screenshot and steal anybody's images. I've decided to keep putting myself out there to prioritize the work I care about.

Featherstone Pearce is a model, writer, passionate vegan, and cofounder of the K-9 Angels dog rescue.

Read the original article on Insider

