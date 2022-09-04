Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed
About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
fox32chicago.com
South Chicago shooting: Three ‘persons of interest’ being questioned after 2 men killed, 2 injured
CHICAGO - Police are questioning three "persons of interest" about a weekend shooting that left two men dead and two others wounded in South Chicago. The victims were on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached and opened fire around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.
Chicago shooting on Red Line train critically injures 1, CPD says
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday evening.
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night. Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The victim was unable to communicate and...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck while riding CTA Red Line Train
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck on a CTA Red Line Train on Chicago's Near South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking off the train in the 100 block of West Cermak when he was discovered with a gunshot wound in the neck, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed, second deadly stabbing in the Loop in 2 weeks
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night. Police say the man has multiple stab wound. He was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:54 p.m. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
fox32chicago.com
Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
fox32chicago.com
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot in West Lawn alley
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Tuesday morning in the West Lawn neighborhood. The men, 26 and 34, were standing in the alley around 10:13 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and started shooting in the 1200 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man in Belmont Cragin last month. Alexsandro Hernandez, 19, faces one felony count of murder and one count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm. On Aug. 1, Hernandez allegedly participated in the...
Man shot in head, killed on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., police say the male victim was near an alley in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop, elderly couple injured when car speeds away from traffic stop, crashes into squad car
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer and an elderly couple were injured when a car sped away from a traffic stop and crashed into a squad car on the Northwest Side Wednesday, officials said. An unmarked police car tried to pull over a car near Fullerton and Central avenues around...
CTA guard punched by offender who crashes stolen rideshare car: report
A CTA security guard was reportedly punched this morning at the Thompson Center his attacker tried to steal a ride-share vehicle outside. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
