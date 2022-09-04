Read full article on original website
Your Stories: What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the Fair?
(WSYR-TV) — You butter believe it, another Great New York State Fair is in the books!. But the a fan favorite attraction is about to get new life. What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the fair?. The 800 lb. Central New York staple gets dismantled and heads to...
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
Bryant & Stratton College seeking Physical Therapist Assistant Program students
(WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and with it comes a new semester at schools around Central New York. Bryant & Stratton College is still accepting applicants for its Physical Therapist Assistant program, and Dr. Kirsten Nielsen shares some details on what this entails. The program spans five semesters, and...
WW: Ways to bounce back from the Fair and break the bloat
CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bouncing back from the Great New York State Fair is never easy. It’s 13 days of fried food, sugary drinks, ice cream, and more. Maybe you’re feeling extra sluggish after a Labor Day weekend spent filling up at a backyard barbecue.
Impaired driver kills motorcyclist from Canastota
(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3. John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.
On The Lookout: Glasses frames thief
(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole over $2,300 of glasses frames from the LensCrafters in Marshalls Plaza in DeWitt. Police say the man entered the store on September 1 around 5:35 p.m., placed 8 different designer glasses frames into his bag, and left. They say he made no attempt to pay for the items.
