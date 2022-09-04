ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
WW: Ways to bounce back from the Fair and break the bloat

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bouncing back from the Great New York State Fair is never easy. It’s 13 days of fried food, sugary drinks, ice cream, and more. Maybe you’re feeling extra sluggish after a Labor Day weekend spent filling up at a backyard barbecue.
HEALTH
Impaired driver kills motorcyclist from Canastota

(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3. John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.
CANASTOTA, NY
On The Lookout: Glasses frames thief

(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole over $2,300 of glasses frames from the LensCrafters in Marshalls Plaza in DeWitt. Police say the man entered the store on September 1 around 5:35 p.m., placed 8 different designer glasses frames into his bag, and left. They say he made no attempt to pay for the items.
DEWITT, NY

