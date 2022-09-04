(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole over $2,300 of glasses frames from the LensCrafters in Marshalls Plaza in DeWitt. Police say the man entered the store on September 1 around 5:35 p.m., placed 8 different designer glasses frames into his bag, and left. They say he made no attempt to pay for the items.

DEWITT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO