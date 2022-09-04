Read full article on original website
WSGW Morning Team Show: September 8, 2022 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU….. $75 CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions! ($150 Value) *************************************************************. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. Why is there an alligator strapped to the back of this...
RUBY Award Nominations Being Accepted
First State Bank is accepting nominations for its annual RUBY awards, which recognize the Upward, Bright and Young. The program has recognized 188 young people based on their professional acheivements and impact on the community Since 2005. To be eligible, nominees must be 39 or younger as of December 31st, and either work or live in Saginaw, Bay or Midland County. The deadline for nominations is October 28. An awards event to celebrate the recipients will be held in early 2023.
Bronners of Frankenmuth Holding Christmas Job Fair Today
Bronners Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is holding a job fair Wednesday, September 7 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. The company is looking to fill a variety of positions, including sales clerks, cashiers, customer service, embroidery machine operators and more. The store is looking for workers to be available through December 31. On the spot interviews will be held for part time positions. The job fair will located near the store’s south entrance.
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36
Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim.
Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe
A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
Flint Mayor Under Scrutiny Over Educational Background
A controversy has sprung up around the mayor of Flint regarding his educational background. Some media reports, a state House resolution and until recently, the city of Flint’s website all claimed Mayor Sheldon Neeley had a bachelor’s degree in communications from Saginaw Valley State University. However, the school has reported that while Neeley did study there, he never received a degree from the institution.
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
Saginaw County Central Dispatch Sued Over Death of Woman
The mother of a woman killed by gunfire in Saginaw is suing Saginaw County Central Dispatch for failing to provide timely help for her daughter. 23-year-old N’ala Wallace was killed July 5, 2021 after being shot five times. She knocked on a door and yelled for help at a home in the 1800 block of Burnham Street. A call to 9-1-1 told the dispatcher she had been shot, but help didn’t arrive for nearly an hour and a half.
Two Teens Wounded in Flint Drive-By
Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in Flint. Police say that three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkley Street when they were shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle. Two of the three were injured and were transported to a local hospital. Police say one teen is listed in critical condition, while the other is listed in good condition. The incident is under investigation by the Flint Major Case Unit.
Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash
Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Isabella Co. crash
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a man who died from a cardiac episode shortly after a crash. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton roads on Friday, Sept. 2 about 12:37 p.m. Investigators said a white 2010 Ford...
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister
SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75, Gladwin man arrested after separate crash
A Flushing man died while apparently running across I-75 and a Gladwin man was accused of drunken driving after crashing into a plow truck blocking traffic hours later. Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion...
