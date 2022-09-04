Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in Flint. Police say that three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkley Street when they were shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle. Two of the three were injured and were transported to a local hospital. Police say one teen is listed in critical condition, while the other is listed in good condition. The incident is under investigation by the Flint Major Case Unit.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO