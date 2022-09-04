ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens man attending baby shower on Long Island shot by boy, 16: police

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nohkC_0hhm2JtV00

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man attending a baby shower on Long Island was shot by a teenage boy Saturday, police said.

Vincent Peredaviz, 41, was attending a baby shower at a home along Pine Acres Boulevard near Clarissa Drive when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When Peredaviz attempted to intervene, a 16-year-old boy fired a gun, which hit Peredaviz in the leg, authorities said.

The Queens resident was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to officials. A 30-year-old man who witnessed the shooting wrestled the boy to the ground and held him until officers arrived and took him into custody.

The boy was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is set to be arraigned on Sunday in Youth Part at First District Court in Central Islip.

Comments / 7

Long Duk Dong
3d ago

Maybe if you charge them with attempted murder instead of assault when they shoot someone and they’re faced with more years in jail they might think about it a little more

Reply(1)
6
 

