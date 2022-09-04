Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Week Two: Turn Down The “Tune”
It was nothing but smooth sailing and lots of points in Texas Tech’s opening game. But now, the Red Raiders embark on the defining stretch of their season. The Texas Tech week two opponent is one of five currently ranked top 25 remaining on the schedule. However, it is a team that the Red Raiders defeated last season. In fact, the Houston Cougars only suffered one other loss in 2021. That was in the AAC championship game to playoff-participant Cincinnati. Will Houston avenge the 2021 loss and keep a dream season alive? Or can the Red Raiders play spoiler again and carry new confidence on the road next week against one of the top ACC teams of 2022?
Austin McNamara is the All-American Zach Kittley Wants to Keep Sidelined
On Saturday against Murray State, Texas Tech scored touchdowns on their first eight possessions. Every drive in the first half was a touchdown. Then, the first two in the second half were touchdowns. That means All-American punter Austin McNamara sat on the sideline until about 4:30 minutes left in the third quarter.
KCBD
Former Red Raider third baseman called up to the Texas Rangers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Josh Jung, who played as a third baseman for Texas Tech, is going to be making his professional debut for the Texas Rangers on Friday. Josh was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jung was named the Big 12 Freshman of the year in 2017 and a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Football Notebook: McGuire Discusses Houston
I only had time to watch head coach Joey McGuire’s press conference, but the video includes both Tim DeRuyter and Zack Kittley. If I have time later in the week, I might non-transcript those two pressers, but as of this morning it’s not in the cards. Head Coach...
stakingtheplains.com
The Morning Stake | 2022.09.07
Hell yeah. As an aside, the no-look pass is Daniel Batcho as is the second tweet with the crossover from the top of the key. “The NFL telling him he’s just gonna go second round or later, so I tried to convince him to come back to school,” Kingsbury said of Mahomes.
This Texas city among best in U.S. for new college graduates
Well, a study done by Insurify aimed to answer one of those questions as they figured out the best cities for new grads in 2022.
Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location
There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
KCBD
Lubbock Police, avid runner share safety tips after Eliza Fletcher case
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many joggers, the Eliza Fletcher case has raised a lot of concern. Fletcher was the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis. The Lubbock Police Department and joggers from the Lubbock area have a few safety tips to...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day
Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
everythinglubbock.com
Got a sweet tooth? Short and Sweets Bakery can fill it
LUBBOCK, Texas— Stop by Short & Sweets Bakery to grab one treat or a whole cake. This local bakery specializes in custom cakes and cookies for any occasion. They carry a variety of sweets available in their store daily including macarons, cookies, decorated cookies! Find them in Cactus Alley at 2610 Salem Ave.
At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze
At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!
Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
fox34.com
Weather changes ahead, but first...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same. After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.
everythinglubbock.com
Austin airport power outage, causes Lubbock flight cancellation
AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday. One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith...
everythinglubbock.com
Ninety-Two Bakery & Café celebrates one year
LUBBOCK, Texas- Ninety-Two Bakery and Café celebrates one year of serving the Lubbock community. The café will have special drink and food specials all month. In addition, there will be giveaways. Be sure to stay up to date on Instagram.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Plastic Pipe Manufacturer Invests $40 Million in Texas Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading manufacturer of plastic pipe plans...
Lubbock infant recovering from heart surgery after spending months in NICU
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock infant is recovering from major heart surgery after spending his entire life in the hospital, his mother told KLBK News on Wednesday. Born in June, baby Detwaune, has spent the last two months in the neonatal intensive care unit in Lubbock, as doctors monitored two, rare, congenital heart defects that […]
everythinglubbock.com
With a name like Hello Gorgeous Salon, who wouldn’t want to get their hair done here?
LUBBOCK, Texas—Located in Cactus Alley, the team at Hello Gorgeous specialize in extension, balayage, vivids, blondes, women’s & men’s cuts, wedding hair & make-up. This is the perfect atmosphere to sit back, relax and get your hair styled. Find them in Cactus Alley at 2610 Salem Ave.
20-Year-Old Anthony Ray Acosta Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Plainview (Plainview, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred Friday night in Hale County. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was traveling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
