It was nothing but smooth sailing and lots of points in Texas Tech’s opening game. But now, the Red Raiders embark on the defining stretch of their season. The Texas Tech week two opponent is one of five currently ranked top 25 remaining on the schedule. However, it is a team that the Red Raiders defeated last season. In fact, the Houston Cougars only suffered one other loss in 2021. That was in the AAC championship game to playoff-participant Cincinnati. Will Houston avenge the 2021 loss and keep a dream season alive? Or can the Red Raiders play spoiler again and carry new confidence on the road next week against one of the top ACC teams of 2022?

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO