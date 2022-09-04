ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Blake Shelton coming to Upstate NY for country concert

Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
Gotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate

September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
WTAJ

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
94.3 Lite FM

How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?

It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
seenbyamy.com

The Best Places To Visit In Upstate New York In Fall!

Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches galore, festivals, mountainsides ablaze with color — there is no...
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
mylittlefalls.com

After two-year break, the garlic festival is ready to go

After a two-year break, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is ready to go Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm in Canal Place, Little Falls. The organizers say, “Rain or Shine, it’s always a stinkin’ good time.”. Juli Webster, an organizer...
newyorkupstate.com

Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair

Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
Syracuse.com

First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
