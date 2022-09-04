Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
Blake Shelton coming to Upstate NY for country concert
Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate
September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
Huge Celeb Makes Rare Public Appearance At New York State Fair
Another Great New York State Fair is in the books, with the last week being one of the most impressive in recent memory. Records were broken, strawberry milk sold out on day one, but maybe the most noteworthy was one major celebrity’s rare public appearance after a torrent of controversy in the past year.
syr.edu
Sir Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour’ Coming to Syracuse Saturday
Before Sir Elton John, the Rocket Man with the instantly recognizable voice and bedazzled sunglasses, blasts off into retirement, he’s giving Central New Yorkers one more excuse to prove that Saturday night’s alright for rocking out to classic songs from a decorated catalogue that spans more than 50 years.
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
newyorkupstate.com
The crowds, the food, the weather and the Wobble: 9 takeaways from the 2022 NY State Fair
Coming out of the pandemic, returning to a 13-day format and breaking in a new fair director: There was a lot going on over the last two weeks at the New York State Fair. And of course there were new over-the-top foods, new over-the-top drinks and a new ride that literally took you over-the-top (and upside-down).
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
newyorkupstate.com
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
seenbyamy.com
The Best Places To Visit In Upstate New York In Fall!
Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches galore, festivals, mountainsides ablaze with color — there is no...
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
mylittlefalls.com
After two-year break, the garlic festival is ready to go
After a two-year break, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is ready to go Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm in Canal Place, Little Falls. The organizers say, “Rain or Shine, it’s always a stinkin’ good time.”. Juli Webster, an organizer...
newyorkupstate.com
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair
Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
